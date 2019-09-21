Harvest Fair honours lakecity talent and skills

It was a fierce couple days of competition at the 42nd annual Williams Lake Harvest Fair on from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8.
Hundreds of entries were logged, judged and scored as hundreds of lakecity locals enjoyed the fair’s booths, attractions and live performances. Announced on Sunday Sept. 8, the results for this year’s Williams Lake Harvest Fair are as follows.
Cut Flowers: Margaret Menzies
Potted Plants: Cheryl Proctor
Floral Art: Cheryl Proctor
Veggies: Mary Telfer
Farm, Field and Orchard Mary Telfer
Canning: Mary Telfer
Baking: Mary Telfer
Needlework: Mary Telfer
Quilting: Elaine Watt
Seniors: Darline Pauslius
Arts and Crafts: Mary Telfer
Children under 5 yrs: Freyja Dressler
Children under 8 yrs: Kade Ryan
Children under 12 yrs: Payton Destree
Wine and Beer: Ray Chadwick
Photography: Sandi Middleton
Grand Aggregate: Mary Telfer
