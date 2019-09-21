Linda Isfeld, meanwhile, took home a green ribbon for the Viewer’s Choice Award at the Williams Lake Harvest Fair.

Harvest Fair honours lakecity talent and skills

It was another sucessful year for the history books

It was a fierce couple days of competition at the 42nd annual Williams Lake Harvest Fair on from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8.

Hundreds of entries were logged, judged and scored as hundreds of lakecity locals enjoyed the fair’s booths, attractions and live performances. Announced on Sunday Sept. 8, the results for this year’s Williams Lake Harvest Fair are as follows.

Cut Flowers: Margaret Menzies

Potted Plants: Cheryl Proctor

Floral Art: Cheryl Proctor

Veggies: Mary Telfer

Farm, Field and Orchard Mary Telfer

Canning: Mary Telfer

Baking: Mary Telfer

Needlework: Mary Telfer

Quilting: Elaine Watt

Seniors: Darline Pauslius

Arts and Crafts: Mary Telfer

Children under 5 yrs: Freyja Dressler

Children under 8 yrs: Kade Ryan

Children under 12 yrs: Payton Destree

Wine and Beer: Ray Chadwick

Photography: Sandi Middleton

Grand Aggregate: Mary Telfer


patrick.davies@wltribune.com
