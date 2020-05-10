Happy Mothers Day: Tulip donation delivery brightens day for moms at Cariboo Place

“We couldn’t be more grateful for bringing some extra joy to our seniors this Mother’s Day.”

Mother’s Day will be bright and cheery at Cariboo Place in Williams Lake Sunday after volunteers and donors organized a delivery of beautiful, colourful tulips Friday from the Lower Mainland.

The donation came from Abbotsford Lakeland Flowers and Caitlin Warmerdam as well as local families, Debby and Kohen Fisher and Amy and Alison McKinnon.

“Together they collaborated and donated these flowers to our seniors for Mother’s Day,” said Kirsten Riddle, recreation coordinator from Cariboo Place. “It’s amazing, they are (giving flowers) to all the senior facilities in Williams Lake.”

Riddle and Raj Salaria, Cariboo Place community administrator, were preparing to deliver the flowers to all the moms at their facility Friday and had enough left over to adorn the common area and dining room tables.

Also on Friday, residents were treated to an outdoor performance by volunteer musicians who set up in Cariboo Place’s parking lot.

Organized by Wayne Lucier, the group included musicians Milo Macdonald, Arnold Lucier, Pat Myers and Hasib Nadvi.

For the flowers, Riddle explained Debby Fisher is one of Cariboo Place’s faithful volunteers, who, prior to COVID-19, would come with her dog Keeper weekly for therapy dog visits.

“We couldn’t be more grateful to Debby, Marlo, Caitlin and Abbotsford Lakeland Flowers for bringing some extra joy to our seniors this Mother’s Day. These tulips will brighten our hearts and our home for weeks to come. We can’t wait to have Debby, Keeper and all our other volunteers back to visit soon.”

In a note about the flowers, donor Caitlin Warmerdam had on request to “please spread the love.”

Fisher added, “what a great province we live in.”

