The Chilco Ranch in the 1920s. (Photo courtesy of the Museum of the Cariboo Chilcotin)

The Chilco Ranch in the 1920s. (Photo courtesy of the Museum of the Cariboo Chilcotin)

HAPHAZARD HISTORY: Murder at the Chilco Ranch

On Sept. 10, 1930, Cosens Spencer asked his foreman and his bookkeeper to accompany him to Deer Park

Barry Sale

Special to Black Press Media

The historic Chilco Ranch is located up on the bench on the south side of the Chilcotin River across from Hanceville, close to Yunesit’in (Stone) First Nation.

It was first pre-empted in 1884 and over the years parcels of land have been added.

At one time it covered more than 23,000 acres, and had more than 90 miles of fencing, although today, it has been downsized considerably.

Almost 100 years ago in 1922, the ranch was purchased by a man named Cosens Spencer. He was an English-Canadian entrepreneur who had made over a million dollars in the Australian motion picture industry.

His real name was Spencer Cosens, but he had switched the order because he felt it sounded more impressive and flamboyant. He was a middle-aged man who always dressed in a three-piece suit.

He had moustache and a goatee, and he really looked like a typical Hollywood promoter.

Surprisingly, even though he did not involve himself in the day-to-day work of the ranch, Spencer was an astute businessman who ran a good operation.

He built a large store above the ranch house and began a brisk business trading in all kinds of items — his slogan was: “Everything from a needle to a wagon.”

He built up the cattle herd, expanded the number of cleared meadows, and added several outbuildings.

Under his management, the ranch was thriving.

By the late 1920s, things began to turn sour for Spencer.

He was married to a well-respected and determined woman, Mary Stuart, who had made friends throughout the Chilcotin.

Spencer was more moody and unpredictable, often quick to anger and earning a reputation of being unneighbourly and stingy.

By 1930, his behaviour had deteriorated, and he had had several violent outbursts. Mary, and those who knew him best, feared that he was becoming mentally unstable.

On Sept. 10, 1930, Spencer asked his foreman, David Stoddart and his bookkeeper, Ed Smith, to accompany him to Deer Park, an isolated part of the ranch.

He took his shotgun along with him because they might see some grouse.

The three men arrived at Deer Park, had some discussions about the operations of the ranch in a cabin there, and then, as they were leaving, Spencer shot Ed Smith in the back.

He then fired at Stoddart, hitting him in the right arm. Then he turned and walked away.

Somehow, Stoddart was able to fashion a tourniquet and apply it to his arm.

He then went to kneel beside Smith, who was dying.

Ed Smith was able to tell his foreman his final will before he passed away.

Stoddart made it back to the ranch truck, but was in such pain that he passed out and ran it off the road into a ditch.

When he awoke, he knew he couldn’t get the vehicle out without help.

Even though he was in shock, he hid in the ditch, fearing that Spencer would return.

When the three men did not return home on time, Mary Spencer became worried.

She enlisted the help of Christopher Vick, the ranch carpenter, and they went looking.

They found Stoddart, who told them what had happened.

He was taken to hospital in Williams Lake, and the police were notified.

A young constable was dispatched to investigate and to bring in the body.

Accompanying him was Rene Hance on his very first assignment as coroner.

The record shows that it was a miserable, rainy day when they arrived at the scene at dusk.

The body was lying there, but the two men were worried about where Spencer might be and whether he was lying in wait.

The constable said to Hance “Well, you are the Coroner. What do you want to do?”

Hance famously replied: “I want to resign.” Despite their trepidation, the body was recovered, and a search was begun for Spencer.

As word got around the Chilcotin about the incident, the fear factor intensified. People were worried that Spencer was insane, at large and armed.

READ MORE: HAPHAZARD HISTORY: The Prior House at Little Lake

Rumours flew about imagined sightings. The ranch hands at the Chilco stood guard with rifles and had orders to shoot if Spencer appeared.

Some people refused to remain in their houses.

Only Mary Spencer was convinced that her husband was dead. She firmly believed that if he were still alive, he would contact her.

She posted a $500 reward for finding his body, to be doubled each month until it was located.

Two months later, a First Nations tracker from the Anaham Reserve, Little Charlie, saw what looked like a hand sticking out of a log jam in the river near the Deer Creek place.

Spencer always wore a gold ring on his right hand, and the sunlight glinting off this ring caught Little Charlie’s eye.

Spencer’s body was recovered, and the tracker collected $2,000 in reward money.

He then returned and found the shotgun, collecting another $100 reward for it.

It appeared that Spencer had been trying to cross the river and had been caught by the current. He was swept downstream to his death.

He was quite a wealthy man at the time of his demise, leaving his wife an estate worth more than $500,000.

This included the ranch itself, cash, shares in Spencer’s Pictures Ltd. in Australia, and property in Vancouver.

A total of $8,000 was paid from his estate to the mother of Ed Smith to compensate her for loss of support due to her son’s death.

David Stoddart lost his right arm. He too was compensated, but the amount was not made public.

The remainder of the estate was split up between family members, with a substantial sum being left to orphanages in Sydney, Australia.

Spencer’s body was shipped to Vancouver for burial there.

Mary Stuart stayed on at the Chilco, as did Christopher Vick, who became the ranch manager.

They married on Oct. 8, 1932 in Vancouver, and between the two of them, they made improvements to the store, the big house and to the operations.

When they sold to the Mayfield brothers in 1937, the Chilco was a going concern.

The murder and manhunt joined the folklore of the Chilcotin country and became part of the history of this famous and picturesque ranch.

For this story, I relied heavily on the Wittle Sisters’ book: “Chilcotin: Preserving Pioneer Memories.”

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

history

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Friends and family rally to support Williams Lake New Year’s baby

Just Posted

Forest Ink columnist Jim Hilton has been studying the habits of blue grouse in Douglas fir forests around his home in the Cariboo. (Photo by Lonnie Archibald)
FOREST INK: A closer look at our blue grouse family

It turns out blue grouse have an interesting relationship with forestry practices

(Photo courtesy of the Museum of the Cariboo Chilcotin)
HAPHAZARD HISTORY: Murder at the Chilco Ranch

On Sept. 10, 1930, Cosens Spencer asked his foreman and his bookkeeper to accompany him to Deer Park

Bella Coola. (Michael Wigle photo)
Bella Coola’s Nuxalk First Nation sees COVID-19 climb to 11 confirmed cases

The case numbers have more than tripled in three days in the small community

Ranch Musings columnist David Zirnhelt. (File Photo)
COLUMNS: Wagon road to Kluskus (Lhoosk’uz): part three

Travelling by horse and wagon is measured in days, not miles, writes columnist David Zirnhelt

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Snowmobiler suffers severe injuries after crash on Simon Lake

Man taken to 100 Mile District General Hospital for treatment.

Elvis Presley was born 86 years ago, in January, 1935. How much do you know about this iconic performer? (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: How much do you know about Elvis?

Elvis Presley, the iconic singer and actor, would have celebrated his 86th birthday this month

Vancouver Canucks’ Josh Teves (34) checks Tanner Pearson (70) during the NHL hockey team’s training camp in Vancouver, on Monday, January 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Canucks cancel Sunday workouts, practices after potential COVID exposure

Team says the move was made out of an ‘abundance of caution’

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Kiki Lally is seen in an undated handout photo at Pinnovate, a craft studio in Calgary. When the pandemic began, Lally couldn’t host birthday parties, camps or bridal showers anymore, so she started making DIY kits and offering them for delivery. The DIY kits had to be sold through a new website called DIY Delivery that she built. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Jennifer Chabot, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
‘Not as easy as it looks’: Small businesses share what it takes to move online

Shipping, fitting all made complicated by COVID

Darrell Baker is shown in this undated handout photo. Courtney Baker doesn’t know what she’s going to do with the urn she’s picked out for her little brother’s ashes. They were supposed to arrive by express post from Edmonton to Vancouver more than two weeks ago, but after the expected delivery date was pushed back several times, she’s come to the conclusion that they may be lost. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Courtney Baker *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Sister in B.C. waits for little brother’s ashes that seem to be lost in transit

The ashes were supposed to arrive by Christmas Eve

Seedy Saturday is an opportunity for communities across Canada to learn about seeds and to exchange their seeds with other people. (Paul Henderson - Black Press)
Seedy Saturday to hold province-wide gardening conference

The conference brings together seed enthusiasts from communities across B.C.

A tiny home was stolen from a property in the Fraser Canyon as thieves made away with just about everything on the property in a brazen Christmas Day theft. (Submitted photo)
Tiny home plucked off B.C. property in brazen theft over Christmas

Midsummer (A69) with her days-old baby Ne’nakw, entering the Broughton Archipelago via Fife Sound. (Jared Towers photo)
First orca baby of the year in B.C. named Ne’nakw

Mom and baby looked healthy when spotted this week off northern Vancouver Island

A person wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 walks past a directional arrow painted on the road, in Vancouver, on Sunday, December 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Legal group fights B.C. government’s COVID-19 rules on protests and places of worship

The Calgary-based organization says it represents over a dozen individuals and faith communities

Most Read