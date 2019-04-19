Handmade in the Cariboo is back next week

Be sure to come out for one of Williams Lake’s only spring artisan markets

Ending off April in the style on April 27 is the third Handmade in the Cariboo, one of Williams Lake’s newest artisan markets.

Handmade in the Cariboo was started three years ago to give local artisans and small business owners a chance to advertise and sell their wares in the spring.

While the fall holiday season is filled with craft fairs and sales such as the Medieval Market, the Cataline Christmas Craft Fair and Made in the Cariboo Craft Fair to name but a few, the spring and summer months have only a few.

This artisan market is organized by Leslie Mahar, the owner of the handmade business Paper Airplane, and her friend Lacey Tomlinson, a full-time teacher with SD27 who runs Something Borrowed Events on the side. Tomlinson specializes in wedding planning and event co-ordination, primarily.

Mahar is an artisan specializing in making baby blankets, bibs and scrunchies for her business, which she started at home while she was caring for her son. The thing she has enjoyed the most about business is the chance to meet new people and make friends with them.

Read More: Made in the Cariboo Craft and Artisan Fair off to a busy start

This year for Handmade in the Cariboo 38 vendors, a mix of local businesses and artisans, will be setting up shop in the Elks Hall from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. In addition to the vendors, Mahar said they also have workshops planned throughout the day, to be held upstairs in the mezzanine, face painting run by Hattie and Amos Entertainment and Exploring the Puddle Early Learning Centre will be running the concession, made up of homemade food and drink.

“This year we have something new to offer, we’re going to be doing swag bags which some of our artisans will be contributing to. The first 25 people through the door will receive a silk-screened canvas tote filled with some goodies from local businesses and our artisans,” Mahar said.

Artisans will be selling everything from baby products to clothing, handmade soaps to wooden signs and natural cleaning supplies to dog treats, Mahar said. All in all, it’s a really good variety and range of products, she said, which as a small business owner herself she’s happy to see.

Made in the Cariboo is designed with openness and space in mind in the layout department to encourage people to come, stay a while and make a day of it.

“I think it’s really important to support local. Keep our economy going, keep money coming back in (to our community). We have a lot of really amazing talent right here in the Cariboo so it’s kind of nice to showcase that,” Mahar said.

This year admission to the event is $2 a person, with children under 12 allowed in for free.


patrick.davies@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Rose Lake 4-H Club March Report

Just Posted

Handmade in the Cariboo is back next week

Be sure to come out for one of Williams Lake’s only spring artisan markets

Rose Lake 4-H Club March Report

Don’t miss their Petting Zoo and Cake Walk in Boitanio Mall this Saturday, April 20

Breaking the Silence on Sexual Violence focus of second annual conference in Williams Lake

Williams Lake’s Committee for Action Against Sexual Violence is hosting its second… Continue reading

WLMHA hosts AGM, elects 2019/20 executive

Issues addressed included increased abuse of volunteers

Interior Health to offer clinics at schools to catch-up on measles vaccinations

Interior Health to hold clinics at schools offering measles immunization catch-up program

VIDEO: Alberta man creates world’s biggest caricature

Dean Foster is trying to break the world record for a radio show contest

Should B.C. lower speed limits on side roads to 30 km/h?

Vancouver city councillor wants to decrease speed limits along neighbourhood side roads

Lawsuit eyed over union-only raise for B.C. community care workers

‘Low-wage redress’ leaves 17,000 employees out, employers say

Landlord of alleged Okanagan shooter recounts deadly day

Tony Friesen was working in one of the units of his Penticton building when he heard shots

Foreign national arrested in connection to thefts at YVR

A woman, 60, is being held in police custody as Richmond RCMP investigate

Police pursue pesky porker on Vancouver Island

‘This was allegedly not the pig’s first escape’

Westjet tries again to dismiss proposed class-action lawsuit alleging discrimination

Former flight attendant claims airline broke contractual promise to create harassment-free workplace

Man airlifted to hospital after apparent hunting incident in East Kootenay

The man was in stable condition when he was flown out of Fairmont Hot Springs to a Calgary hospital

Police probe eight fires set at B.C. elementary school

Nanaimo RCMP say fires appear to have been set intentionally

Most Read