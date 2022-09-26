Halloween festival in the works for Williams Lake

An all-ages family-style dance followed by an adult-only dance is being planned

There will be no shortage of Halloween-themed events in Williams Lake, including a Halloween festival on Saturday, Oct. 29 (Tribune file photo)

Halloween fans will be excited to know they can get a head start celebrating with a festival planned for Saturday, Oct. 29 in Williams Lake.

Jazmyn Lyons, one of the organizers, said the event will be much larger than she could have anticipated.

“I am so thrilled. Throughout my meeting with the city I just kept smiling and randomly saying I’m excited. I am just so happy about this.”

There will be an outdoor vendors market at the Cariboo Memorial Complex parking lot adjacent to Kiwanis Park from 4 to 7 p.m.

“We are risking the weather and I am warning all vendors ahead of time to dress warm and be prepared because we could have snow, we could have rain.”

In Kiwanis Park there will be bouncy castles, the video game bus and entertainment for a festival outside.

From there the party will move inside to the Gibraltar Room with an all-ages family style dance from 7 to 8:30 p.m. followed by an adult-only dance from 9 p.m. to midnight.

“One in the Chamber will be the playing at the adult dance,” Lyons said. “We will be doing a costume contest.”

For both dances tickets will be sold at her store, The Realm of Toys, and at city hall.

“People have been coming into our store saying not that they were big into clubs or anything, but that there is no night life. Where are the dances and the fun things?”

The outdoor festival at Kiwanis Park and in the parking lot will be free.

When asked if the festival needs help from the public, Lyons chuckled and replied she hopes people are interested and will attend.

