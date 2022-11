Jack Green busts a move with Layla Green and Ivy Halverson at the Halloween family dance held in the Gibraltar Room Saturday night. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Bumble bee Iyra Nicholson, 2, takes in the Halloween Festival downtown Saturday afternoon at Kiwanis Park. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Metok Rinchen, 4, is a princess. Tanya Isnardy and her son Bo Martel have fun at the downtown Halloween festival. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Olivia (from left), Arya and Lindsey Cooper-Jones hang out inside the hockey rink waiting for the family dance to get underway at CMRC. The family dressed as elves from the Lord of the Rings. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Gab and Peggi (not pictured) Pukacz and granddaughter Celina take in the festival. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) It was a great turn out for the Halloween Festival downtown Saturday. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) The Halloween Festival at Kiwanis Park attracted quite a crowd Saturday afternoon and evening, with many coming in costume. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The first-ever Halloween Festival was embraced by residents in and around Williams Lake Saturday, Oct. 29.

The day began with food vendors and several large inflatable bouncy castles and slides for children to play on, set up beside Kiwanis Park.

The evening saw a sold-out family dance and costume contest, followed by an adult dance, both in the Gibraltar Room.

