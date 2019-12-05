Half of shoppers say they have no holiday spending budget

A new poll hosted reports that 85 per cent of British Columbians surveyed feel it’s important to have a holiday spending budget, yet only 16 per cent say they will set an exact budget.

The poll – hosted on the Angus Reid Forum for Coast Capital Savings – surveyed 805 B.C. adults from Nov. 1 to 5.

On average, those surveyed expect they will spend $921 this holiday season, through a combination of gifts, parties and outings, charitable donations, gifts for themselves and holiday decorations.

This compares to an average of $954 last year.

While 16 per cent of respondents say they will set an exact budget this holiday season, 35 per cent say they will set a loose budget and likely spend more than planned, while 49 per cent will not set a spending budget at all.

“The temptation to spend beyond our means during the holiday season is something we can all relate to,” said Rachel Coyle, vice president of retail operations for Coast Capital Savings.

More than three-quarters (77 per cent) of respondents say they expect to pay off their holiday bills within the first month.

Almost half of respondents (49 per cent) feel holiday spending will put a bit of pressure on their household finances, with nine per cent feeling a lot of pressure.

Participants also highlighted a number of ways in which they will try and keep spending down, including placing a dollar limit on gift giving, making personalized gifts or crafts, limiting the number of purchases for themselves, and spending quality time with friends and family instead of exchanging gifts.