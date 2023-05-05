Guru Nanak Sikh Temple gathers for Vaisakhi in Williams Lake

Williams Lake First Nation Chief Willie Sellars, left, presents Mayor Surinderpal Rathor, with the gift of a drum with councillors Joan Flaspohler, Sheila Boehm and Michael Moses watching on Saturday, April 29 outside Guru Nanak Sikh Temple during a Vaisakhi celebration. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Kirat Parmar was enjoying the music and ceremony during Vaisakhi celebrations at Guru Nanak Sikh Temple on Saturday, April 29 in Williams Lake. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Gopi and Ari Panesar were enjoying the Vaisakhi celebrations at Guru Nanak Sikh Temple in Williams Lake. While both living in Surrey, the family had returned to celebrate with family and friends. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Kulvinder Saini ties a scarf on the head of one of the guests. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Shampreet Kaur Sidhu takes her turn reading out loud the Holy Book inside the temple Saturday afternoon. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Anshveer Bansal, 3, is all smiles after his dad says yes to his saying, “I am picking that.” (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Madhubala Bhalaru, Kamaljit Mudhar, Harinder Vaid, Sukhvinder Boyal and Amarjit Khakh make up the Guru Nanak Sikh Temple Society Committee who organized the Vaisakhi celebration Saturday, April 29. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune. Lyrics for the prayers people were singing while the flag pole was being prepared. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Kamal Sidhu, left, and Moe Khan, attend Vaisakhi celebrations Saturday, April 29. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Kamal Sidhu, left, and Moe Khan, attend Vaisakhi celebrations Saturday, April 29. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Preparing the flag pole with new ribbons. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Gurbax Sani, left, and Mangat Jasvinder, right, work on the preparation of the flag at Vaisakhi. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Lisa Seabourne, left, and Williams Lake city councillor Sheila Boehm share some beautiful smiles. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Williams Lake First Nation members Cash Sellars, left, Keane Philbrick, Danikka Murphy, Williams Lake city councillor Michael Moses, Natalie Swift, WLFN Coun. Rick Gilbert, Anna Gilbert, Chief Willie Sellars and his son Lewis Sellars. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Some of the women gathered to sing prayers take a break afterwards. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Parminder Nijjar, left, and her mom Rajinder Kaurl are about to enjoy some great food. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) The five beloved ones attend Vaisakhi in Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Nisha Mattu, her sister Tanya Mattu and Maria Jackson were happy to see each other at the Vaisakhi celebration. (Monica Lamb-Yorsk photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Williams Lake First Nation Chief Willie Sellars looks excited to try the food at Viasakhi. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Williams Lake First Nation Chief Willie Sellars looks excited to try the food at Viasakhi. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Sage Birchwater, left, George Atamanenko and retired Lt. Col. Awtar Singh Rathor visit during Vaisakhi Saturday, April 29. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Under a hot sun and clear blue sky Guru Nanak Sikh Temple Society hosted a Vaisakhi celebration on Saturday, April 29 in Williams Lake.

Temple members, visiting family members and guests gathered for a meal in the basement, beginning at 4 p.m.. that included food both savoury and sweet.

After the meal, people went upstairs into the temple area where someone had been reading out loud the Sikh Holy Book, Guru Granth Sahib, all week.

Led by five Sikh leaders, representing the five beloved ones, the group then processed outside where they sang prayers as women, men and children prepared the flag pole.

They first stripped the flag pole of its old coverings, washed it and then wrapped it with new orange cloth and ribbons, and this year wound a strip of colourful lights around the pole.

Once the flag was ready to be raised, the five Sikh leaders took turns praying.

Williams Lake Mayor Surinderpal Rathor is a member of the Guru Nanak Sikh Temple and after the flag raising he welcomed his fellow council members Sheila Boehm, Joan Flaspohler and Michael Moses.

He then welcomed Williams Lake First Nation Chief Willie Sellars and said it was the first time in the 46 years that a First Nations chief had attended and drummed during the Vaisakhi celebrations.

Sellars attended along with two of his sons Cash and Lewis, friend Keane Philbrick, Coun. Rick Gilbert and his wife Anna, and cultural worker Danikka Murphy.

Sellars presented the mayor with a drum made by WLFN cultural coordinator David Archie that Archie and the elders thought was the best way to honour him. The drum had a small dagger attached in the back, symbolizing the Sikh faith.

“I am so thankful to be here and be honoured to witness the start of your harvesting year and be a part of bringing a couple of cultures together and the city of Williams Lake together,” Sellars said.

WLFN had been trying to think of a way to honour Rathor and show appreciation for how welcoming he has been since being elected in October 2022, Sellars said.

“He’s extended the invitation to break bread and look at how we sit down and improve the relationships in this region.”

Rathor, with Boehm, Flaspohler and Moses standing next to him thanked Sellars and said he and council were honoured to host Sellars and his group.

Sellars, Moses and Murphy then drummed and sang an honour song, with some of the temple members singing along, which Sellars said was their contribution to the “beautiful ceremony.”

Afterwards everyone returned to the basement for some vegetarian pizza and an array of different salads and more fellowship.



VaisakhiWilliams Lake