Guests at the Gurdwara Western Singh Sabha Temple on Pine Street in Williams Lake participate in formal Vaisakhi celebrations on Sunday during the reading of the Skih holy book, the Guru Granth Sahib. (Greg Sabatino photos)

Gurdwara Western Singh Sabha Temple wraps up Vaisakhi with luncheon

The reading of the Sikh holy book concluded Sunday at the Gurdwara Western Singh Sabha Temple

Gurdwara Western Singh Sabha Temple is wrapping up its Vaisakhi celebrations in Williams Lake, which concluded with a luncheon Sunday afternoon.

The three-day event began on Friday, April 13 beginning with the reading of the Sikh holy book, the Guru Granth Sahib. Readings continued by members of the temple during the three-day celebration until late Sunday morning, which was followed by singing and prayers, and a luncheon.

Breakfast, lunch and dinners wre served in the temple’s community kitchen throughout the event for members, visitors and guests.

 

Surinder Kaur Randhawa (from left), Pawan Kaur Sra, Maninder Kaur Sihota, Ranjit Kaur Dhaliwal, Kulvinder Kaur Mangat, Kamaljit Kaur Basra, Kiran Kaur Bassi, Manpreet Kaur Shergill, Harjit Kaur Shergill and Harbhajan Kaur Hunjen prepare the naan bread for lunch Sunday at the Gurdwara Western Singh Sabha Temple for Vaisakhi lunch.

Tajinder Singh Nijjer (from left), Varinder Singh Kamboj, Vishavjeet Sing, Kamal Singh Sidhu, Ramandeep Singh Sidhu and Hunny Singh enjoy lunch following formal Vaisakhi celebrations Sunday at the Gurdwara Western Singh Sabha Temple.

Manmit Johal, 2, enjoys some of the delicious food being served at the Gurdwara Western Singh Sabha Temple Sunday during Vaisakhi celebrations along with Jessvir Johal (second from left), Gurman Bisla and Arjun Rann.

Baldev Basra (from left), Kirandip Sahota and Devinder Johal serve lunch during Vaisakhi celebrations Sunday.

Harjit Shergill (from left), Kashmir Mann and Parmjit Powar are all smiles Sunday during Vaisakhi celebrations.

Gurman Bisla (left) plays with Harnoor Bassi, while grandma Kashmir Mann gets in some cuddles.

Breakfast is served

