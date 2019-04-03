Gurdwara Western Singh Sabha Temple prepares for Vaisakhi celebrations

Kulwinder Mangat (left), Harjinder Niggal and Rajinder Johar hold the new material in place as members of Western Singh Sabha Association gather for the temple’s flag raising during a past Vaisakhi celebration. Tribune file photo

Members of Williams Lake’s Sikh community are gearing up for Vaisakhi celebrations this month.

At the Gurdwara Western Singh Sabha Temple on Pine street, Vaisakhi will be celebrated on Friday, April 12, Saturday, April 13 and Sunday, April 14.

The reading of the Sikh holy book, the Guru Granth Sahib begins at 8 a.m. on Friday morning. The book is read continuously by members of the temple during the three-day celebration until Bhog (or finishing) on Sunday morning.

The traditional flag changing and raising ceremony takes place this year on Saturday at 1 p.m.

The reading of the holy book concludes around 10 a.m. on Sunday morning, which will be followed by singing and prayers until noon, when the formal ceremonies are concluded with a luncheon.

Throughout the three-day ceremony, breakfasts, lunches and dinners will be held in the temple’s community kitchen for members, visitors and guests.

The whole community is invited to participate in the celebrations.

