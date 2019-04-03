Kulwinder Mangat (left), Harjinder Niggal and Rajinder Johar hold the new material in place as members of Western Singh Sabha Association gather for the temple’s flag raising during a past Vaisakhi celebration. Tribune file photo

Gurdwara Western Singh Sabha Temple prepares for Vaisakhi celebrations

Flag raising ceremony takes place Saturday, April 13

Members of Williams Lake’s Sikh community are gearing up for Vaisakhi celebrations this month.

At the Gurdwara Western Singh Sabha Temple on Pine street, Vaisakhi will be celebrated on Friday, April 12, Saturday, April 13 and Sunday, April 14.

The reading of the Sikh holy book, the Guru Granth Sahib begins at 8 a.m. on Friday morning. The book is read continuously by members of the temple during the three-day celebration until Bhog (or finishing) on Sunday morning.

Read More: Gurdwara Western Singh Sabha Temple wraps up Vaisakhi with luncheon

Read More: Gurdwara Western Singh Sabha Temple raises the flag during Vaisakhi in Williams Lake

The traditional flag changing and raising ceremony takes place this year on Saturday at 1 p.m.

The reading of the holy book concludes around 10 a.m. on Sunday morning, which will be followed by singing and prayers until noon, when the formal ceremonies are concluded with a luncheon.

Throughout the three-day ceremony, breakfasts, lunches and dinners will be held in the temple’s community kitchen for members, visitors and guests.

The whole community is invited to participate in the celebrations.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Nutrition Fun Run celebrates healthy eating April 7

Just Posted

Gurdwara Western Singh Sabha Temple prepares for Vaisakhi celebrations

Flag raising ceremony takes place Saturday, April 13

NDIT announces new housing programs for Northern B.C.

The programs will help local governments create new, market-based housing units

Expansion of change rooms eyed at Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex to meet growing demands

The public is invited to view the preliminary planning work

Rose Lake Miocene 4-H Club gearing up for annual Easter event in Williams Lake

Petting zoo and cake walk set for Boitanio Mall April 20

Nutrition Fun Run celebrates healthy eating April 7

Held every year, this 5 km fun run starts at the Cariboo Memorial Recreational Complex

VIDEO: Behind the scenes of wildfire training ahead of B.C’s busiest season

Practicing exiting a hovering aircraft helps ensure firefighters can attend any fire site

Report about violence against Downtown Eastside women calls for change

Red Women Rising: Indigenous Women Survivors makes 35 recommendations

Federal health minister says national task force on chronic pain first step

Chronic pain affects one in five Canadians and is often addressed with opioids

No regrets in SNC-Lavalin affair, Wilson-Raybould and Philpott say

Trudeau tries to re-establish himself as a feminist and supporter Indigenous Peoples

Man charged with sex assault in B.C. involving girls under age of 10

Wesley Clarkson has been charged with alleged offences in New Westminster, Penticton and Naramata

RCMP ask public to help find missing Prince Rupert man

Kevin Bell was last seen at the Rupert Square Mall on March 28, 2019

UNBC and Carrier Sekani Family Services partnering on $1.5 million project focused on elder mental wellness

The five-year research project is focused on elders in B.C.’s Northern Interior

VIDEO: Grizzly bears Grinder and Coola out of hibernation on Grouse Mountain

Both bears were found abandoned in 2001 and relocation to the mountain resort

B.C. woman, already serving time for mom’s murder, sentenced for killing inmate

Gloria Zerbinos of Surrey had been in prison awaiting trial for stabbing her mother to death

Most Read