Members of the ?Esdilagh First Nation were out on the land planting potatoes on May 4. (?Esdilagh First Nation photo)

Growing community: ?Esdilagh First Nation plants potatoes for members

Band Councillor Chad Stump encourages everyone to get healthy by planting their own vegetable garden

A First Nations community between Williams Lake and Quesnel has planted potatoes which will nourish on-reserve and off-reserve members.

Members of the ?Esdilagh First Nation (Alexandria) spent most of the day on May 4 planting potatoes in what will be the community’s new garden located in the field before the baseball diamond on the west side.

Band Councillor Chad Stump says this is the fourth year for the garden which was previously located near the Chief Frank Joe Health Centre.

It was moved to be closer to a water source which at this time is currently toted to the garden in pails.

“We’re just branching out now to a different spot in the community so we can grow more and with little effort,” Stump said.

“We had asked the elders and a few of the community members and they thought that would be a good spot, so we’re going to try it.”

With the potatoes now in the ground, Stump said they also plan to plant corn and pumpkins which are hardy plants and will be suitable for the first time growing area.

Once harvested, the vegetables will be sorted and divided up between on-reserve members with any left overs distributed to off-reserve members.

Stump estimated between 15 to 20 pounds of vegetables went out each week last year.

He encourages anyone who is able to, to plant a garden which he said creates character for children who are helping out and gives adults something to do.

“We’re going through COVID-19 and given that social distancing is key right now, we just wanted to get out and get fresh air and exercise, and get back to the land, get back to growing and producing our own food so that way we don’t have to rely on (grocery stores) in town,” he said.

“It’s healthy for everybody and we’re enjoying it.”

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
rebecca.dyok@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

gardeningIndigenous

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19: Lake City Ford donates protective face shields to Cariboo Memorial Hospital

Just Posted

Growing community: ?Esdilagh First Nation plants potatoes for members

Band Councillor Chad Stump encourages everyone to get healthy by planting their own vegetable garden

Boitanio Bike Park set for redesign this summer

Construction is expected to continue into the fall of 2020

COVID-19: Lake City Ford donates protective face shields to Cariboo Memorial Hospital

Ford of Canada repurposed their Windsor facility to make the PPE for front line workers

Tl’etinqox chief concerned about tree planters after community emerges from first lockdown

Lockdowns have been lifted at Tl’etinqox and Xeni Gwet’in

BREAKING: Human remains found west of Quesnel, criminality suspected

North District Major Crime investigating after remains found in rural area near Quesnel on May 6.

COVID-19: Here’s a phase-by-phase look at how B.C. hopes to re-open parts of society

It’s too soon to say exactly how certain sectors will be given the green light to re-open, and when

B.C. records 29 more COVID-19 cases, no new care home outbreaks

‘Physical distancing is here to stay’ as businesses set to reopen

B.C. joins national effort to deal with COVID-19 court backups

Most B.C. courts suspended operations in March

COVID-19: Local business support effort goes province-wide in B.C.

Island-based initiative promotes gift card sales for cash flow

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

PHOTOS: Striped dolphin spotted on Haida Gwaii, sparking marine investigation

Animal discovered stranded on Tlell beach, marking first recorded sighting north of Vancouver Island

COVID-19: B.C. unemployment rate more than doubles in April

More than 400,000 applied for B.C. emergency benefit

Ottawa adds to protections for endangered southern resident killer whales

Areas of the Juan de Fuca Strait and Southern Gulf Islands will be closed for recreational and commercial salmon fisheries

Multi-unit housing starts up in some parts of Canada in April despite COVID-19

CMHC estimates a 10.8 per cent month-over-month increase in its national seasonally adjusted annual rate

Most Read