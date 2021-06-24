Group participates in virtual Walk to End ALS at Quesnel Lake

By Lainie Pawlik
Special to the Tribune
Six hardy souls walked the Quesnel Lake junction airstrip for the ALS virtual walk on Saturday, June 19.
The walk was done in memory of Barb Golden, a friend of all of us, and to support newly diagnosed Adrienne Kelso a member of Monica Ferguson’s extended family.
The weather was rainy and the road slimy with mud so we made a loop and walked back on the airstrip near Elysis Resort at Quesnel Lake.
Monica raised money for ALS research and patient care. Participants were Monica Ferguson, Bill Golden, Grace and Jen Elgert and Ron and Lainie Pawlik.
