Greenland and Nunavit to be featured at Travel and Dessert Night

The town of Uummannaq in Greenland will be discussed during Travel and Dessert Night Feb. 20. Kirsty Gartshore photo

Barry Sale

Special to the Tribune/Advisor

St. Andrew’s United Church hall is the home of the next in the well-received series of Travel and Dessert Nights, which feature the world travel experiences of local people.

This time, on Wednesday, Feb. 20, local forester Kirsty Gartshore will be presenting images of Nunavit and Greenland as she discusses the history and the infrastructure of these two Arctic regions.

READ MORE: Explore China in latest travelogue series

Kristy has travelled extensively and has many good insights into this unique and little known part of our world.

All are welcome to attend. This is sure to be an interesting and informative travel presentation.

Desserts and coffee are served at 6:30 p.m., and the show begins at 7 p.m.

Come out and bring a friend. Be prepared to learn about and view a fascinating adventure.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.