The town of Uummannaq in Greenland will be discussed during Travel and Dessert Night Feb. 20. Kirsty Gartshore photo

Greenland and Nunavit to be featured at Travel and Dessert Night

One Arctic — Two histories at St. Andrew’s United Church Feb. 20

Barry Sale

Special to the Tribune/Advisor

St. Andrew’s United Church hall is the home of the next in the well-received series of Travel and Dessert Nights, which feature the world travel experiences of local people.

This time, on Wednesday, Feb. 20, local forester Kirsty Gartshore will be presenting images of Nunavit and Greenland as she discusses the history and the infrastructure of these two Arctic regions.

READ MORE: Explore China in latest travelogue series

Kristy has travelled extensively and has many good insights into this unique and little known part of our world.

All are welcome to attend. This is sure to be an interesting and informative travel presentation.

Desserts and coffee are served at 6:30 p.m., and the show begins at 7 p.m.

Come out and bring a friend. Be prepared to learn about and view a fascinating adventure.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Brent Morton returns to the stage Feb. 23 with a fresh, new, musical sound

Just Posted

Greenland and Nunavit to be featured at Travel and Dessert Night

One Arctic — Two histories at St. Andrew’s United Church Feb. 20

EDITORIAL: Hold your family close

What are your plans for Family Day?

Robbery of local pizzeria foiled

The Williams Lake RCMP are seeking a charge of robbery following the incident

T-wolves claim home-ice advantage for playoffs

Saturday, Williams Lake breezed to an 8-0 trouncing of the Thunder.

Brent Morton returns to the stage Feb. 23 with a fresh, new, musical sound

After almost a year away from the stage focused on his music, this lakecity icon returns

B.C. students win Great Waters Challenge video contest

Video, mural and song about saving the salmon claims the top prize

Convicted sex offender on the run from B.C. halfway house found in Quebec

Joseph Davis was arrested early Sunday morning

B.C. VIEWS: Power politics wins over rational energy policy

B.C Hydro continues to face interference on rates

PR firm suspends contract with former B.C. premier amid groping accusation

Edelman says in a statement that Campbell has served as a special adviser to the firm since last July

James says B.C. budget puts priorities on NDP’s poverty, environment plans

She said she expected the government’s poverty reduction and climate change strategies to be priorities in the budget

PHOTOS: Day 1 of the 2019 Canada Winter Games in Red Deer

Games kicked off in Red Deer this week

Ammonia leak shuts down curling club in Nelson

It’s not yet clear when the leak was detected

Pavelski’s 31st goal helps Sharks top Canucks 3-2

Vancouver one point out of second NHL wild-card spot

Eight cases of measles confirmed in Vancouver outbreak

Coastal Health official say the cases stem from the French-language Ecole Jules Verne Secondary

Most Read