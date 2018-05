Greg Sabatino photo Williams Lake Hospice Society treasurer Carol Ann Taphorn (from left), WLHS chair Sue Zacharias, WLHS VSC Daphne Johnson, volunteer Brandi Azak and WLHS administrative assistant Theresa Teppema work the registration desk Sunday during the annual Hike for Hospice at Scout Island. Zacharias said many families took advantage of the beautiful weather for a walk all while supporting the organization, which works in the community honouring end of life with support and bereavement services. Also on hand during the event were volunteers from the Williams Lake SPCA, the 3064 Rocky Mountain Rangers and Scout Island Nature Centre.