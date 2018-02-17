Great Backyard Bird Count goes Saturday at Scout Island

Scout Island Nature Centre is going to the birds today, but in a good way.

Scout Island Nature Centre is hosting a free family event today (Saturday), from 1 to 3 p.m.: the 2018 Great Backyard Bird Count. (Phil Ranson photo)

The centre is hosting a free, family event — the 2018 Great Backyard Bird Count — and is iniviting residents and families to attend from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Topics will include learning to identify various types of birds with local birding expert Cathy kkot and environmental educator Paula Laita.

There will be a short introduction with frozen and stuffed specimens for participants to compare with in bird books.

An opportunity to count birds at the nature house feeders and play games to learn about the different types of beaks birds have is also on the agenda.

Laita said if you aren’t able to attend the event you can still be acitizen scientist by counting birds at your home feeder from Feb. 17-20 and submitting your findings to http://gbbc.birdcount.org/.

Space for the event is limited, and if you’d like to ensure a spot call 250-398-8532.