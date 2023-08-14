Grandparent Camp a multi-generational getaway on a Cariboo lake

Participants and leaders of the second annual Grandparent Camp at Gavin Lake, where generations gathered to play. (Gavin Lake Forest Education Society photo) Muriel Overton holds up some tie-dye fabric during an arts and crafts activity at the Grandparent Camp July 11-13 at Gavin Lake. (Gavin Lake Forest Education Society photo) The view from the fire pit, now being fuelled by propane, at Gavin Lake, sits not far from the shores of Gavin Lake itself. (Gavin Lake Forest Education Society photo) Grandparent Camp participants swim in Gavin Lake as part of this year’s camp activities. (Gavin Lake Forest Education Society photo)

Gavin Lake Forest Education Camp Society hosted their second ever Grandparent Camp.

“We were so pleased to have been fully-booked,” said Kylie Green, who coordinated the camp and who used to be on the board of directors for the Gavin Lake Forest Education Centre Society. She had the idea for something for grandparents and then she and Mike Tudor discussed it and then last year tried it out.

“We invented it and it’s amazing,” she said of the camp, which this year hosted 18 young people and the older adults they brought along for the adventure.

The camp is a two-night, three-day stay at Gavin Lake Camp for grandparents, though there is no biological requirement, and children usually between six and 12 years old. Green said the camp tries to have ample programming and flexibility to suit all ages and abilities. This year’s camp was July 11 to 13.

Activities this year included archery, climbing, swimming, an obstacle course, canoeing, aquatic insects, a boardwalk hike and arts and crafts.

Anna Hughes gives the bouldering cabin a go during Grandparent Camp at Gavin Lake July 11-13, 2023. (Photo Submitted)

The weather and bugs cooperated and although there was some smoke, participants were still able to be outside throughout, said Green. The camp is fully catered, so grandparents are able to focus their attention on quality time with their grandchildren in a supported environment, explained Green.

Frances Brown and her grandson Kais unveil the tie-dye creations they made during Grandparent Camp July 11-13. (Gavin Lake Forest Education Society photo)

It offers a time to disconnect from screens, and from the daily grind, and allows campers to fully immerse themselves in time with family while learning something new and enjoying time outside.

Green thanked Mike Tudor, Johanna Robson, and Mackenzie Magnowski for their wonderful instruction and to Della Rauch of True Foods for once again keeping the group well fed.

The group had the added bonus of impromptu concerts at the campfire this year and even had Sam Tudor create a wonderful video posted on the Gavin Lake Facebook page, noted Green.

The city of Williams Lake and the Cariboo Regional District helped to fund the camp this year.

Next year’s Grandparent Camp planning is in the works and will most likely be offered twice next July, with dates to be announced. Programming is geared towards children from six to 12 years old.

Anyone interested in attending who would like to reserve a spot, contact Green at kylie.green.eco@gmail.com to be put on the list.

