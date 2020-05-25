Lake City Secondary School graduates practice social distancing while waiting to be photographed by Laureen Carruthers during a recent free, dry grad mini photo shoot. (Laureen Carruthers Photography photo)

Graduates invited to participate in free, mini photo shoots May 27-28

The Williams Lake Dry Grad Committee is promoting an all inclusive, mini photo shoot: social distanced style.

“Some of the kids weren’t able to purchase their formal wear before the [COVID-19] lockdown and, also, others are stuck in locked dress shops,” said WLDGC member Lee-Ann Lainchbury. “So it’s come dressed as you, no hats, and we will showcase [the graduates] as they are.”

Laureen Carruthers of Laureen Carruthers Photography has donated her time and skill to the project. Photos will be showcased in local business windows, congratulating students on their graduations.

“[Laureen] is going to edit all the photos and give us the files so that we can print it, and dry grad will be paying for the printing,” Lainchbury said. “We are super thankful for Laureen’s donation of her time and photography. Once the photographs come down from the windows the grads will have it as one of their keepsakes.”

This is the second donation Carruthers has offered during the pandemic. In April, she offered a digital image of her “Covid Cow” photo for free for anyone to print, which has now been download worldwide over 1,000 times.

Graduates will be photographed seated on the school field with Lake City Secondary School’s Williams Lake Campus in the background.

READ MORE: Grads celebrate in style

“There are 265 grads and we are trying to get a picture of all of them,” Lainchbury said.

The next photo night will take place Wednesday, May 27, followed by what organizers hope will be the final session on Thursday, May 28. Organizers are asking graduates to be there as close as possible to 7:30 p.m. for both sessions.

“We really would love to gift the grads with this opportunity to have Williams Lake Grad 2020’s accomplishment’s acknowledged,” Lainchbury said, noting grads previously had their cap and gown head shots taken and will be getting full body shots during their grad ceremony, as well.

“Their smiling faces in the local business windows.”

Graduates will be asked to stay in their cars until they are asked to move toward the staircase leading to the field, which is naturally socially distanced, Lainchbury said.

“They give their name to a helper, get their picture taken by themselves and then walk up the grass hillside to their cars.”

All grads are encouraged to take part. Any student interested can send a private message to the Williams Lake Dry Grad Facebook group, or e-mail clgrondines@hotmail.com for more information.


Graduation 2020

Most Read