Judy and Joe Gerich spend about six months of the year living at Quesnel Lake. They spend their winters in Lumby. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake)

Golden wedding anniversary for Quesnel Lake junction couple

Having respect for one another is the key to a long, happy marriage, says Joe Gerich.

Joe and his wife Judy recently celebrated their 5oth wedding anniversary at their summer cabin on Quesnel Lake, which the couple have been spending summers at since 1985.

Joe served a long career as an RCMP officer while Judy worked as a teacher while the two raised a family. The couple were transferred to various communities for Joe’s work with the RCMP having been stationed at Quesnel, and on Vancouver Island, to name a few.

The couple hosted a gathering to celebrate the occasion with family and friends.

