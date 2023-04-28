Golden Buckle Hunt returns to Williams Lake for third year

The popular scavenger event helps get the community out and about looking for clues

The Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex’s wildly popular Golden Buckle Hunt is coming back for a third instalment this May.

Created with the goal of encouraging residents to get outdoors to explore the region’s vast array of hiking and riding trails in and around Williams Lake, last year’s Golden Buckle Hunt boasted hundreds of participants and upwards of 250 submissions entered into the grand prize draw.

“It’s continued to grow year after year and we are excited to once again offer the weekly Golden Buckle Hunt as a fun option for people to take part in as we move into some warmer weather this spring,” said Kaitlyn Atkinson, manager of Recreation and Leisure Services.

“The positive response we’ve seen in both previous years has been amazing, and it’s something we are all looking forward to being able to offer as a fun, family activity and contest to residents.”

For four weeks throughout the month of May, the ‘Golden Buckle’ will be hidden somewhere on a trail or hiking destination in Williams Lake.

Participants are tasked with keeping an eye on the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex’s social media channels – Facebook, Twitter and Instagram – for a clue to the Golden Buckle’s hidden location each Friday starting this week and throughout the month of May. Once per week a new location and clue will be posted.

Once the buckle has been found, participants are asked to take a photograph with the buckle at its hidden location and email it to recreation@williamslake.ca to be entered into a grand prize draw.

Throughout the contest and at the end of each week, photos will be shared on social media.

“The hunt will help participants discover new trails or hikes around Williams Lake,” Atkinson says. “We hope it can be a fun way to get people outside and moving this spring, as well as maybe introduce residents to some new locations, sights and views.”

Stay tuned to the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex’s social media channels for the first clue, launching this Friday evening, April 28. Subsequent clues will follow on May 5, May 12 and May 19.

For more information, or to keep tabs on the Golden Buckle Hunt visit us on Facebook at @CMRCWL, Twitter at @CMRCWL, Instagram at @recreation_williams_lake or call us at 250-398-7665.

