The CT scanner at the Cariboo Memorial Hospital is one of many pieces of equipment the Cariboo Foundation Hospital Trust has helped to purchase. Their latest fundraiser will be a BBQ and Barn Dance held on Aug. 25. to raise money for new hematology analyzer.

Get out your cowboy boots for Hospital Trust BBQ

Jacobson Ranch to host dinner and dance

There are approximately 30 tickets remaining for the Cariboo Foundation Hospital Trust’s BBQ and barn dance at the Green Water Ranch on Aug. 25.

The ranch, located on Jacobson Road, is being donated for use by Dave and Sandy Jacobson, said Richard Nelson, member of the Cariboo Foundation Hospital Trust committee.

With a back up building and tents available if the weather is less than ideal, local favourites One in the Chamber providing live music, and the South Broadway Liquor store providing beer and cider for sale, it promises to be a fun event in the Cariboo tradition.

The event is a fundraiser to raise money for a new hematology analyzer for the lab at the Cariboo Memorial Hospital.

“It’s needed, said Nelson. “It’s a way of keeping specialists and doctors in the area as well, because it is nice to have equipment here so that they will be able to use it if need be. It’s a lifesaver, so that people don’t have to go to Kamloops or Prince George to get a diagnosis. If we have the equipment here, they can get diagnosed and treated right away.”

Since 1999, the Cariboo Foundation Hospital Trust has raised more than $2 million in donations from the community to go towards various hospital equipment, including a mammography machine, two CT scanners and an echo-cardiogram.

Tickets for the event are $100, and are on sale at RE/MAX. Nelson says those still thinking about attending the event should act fast before they sell out.

“It’s a beautiful ranch up there,” said Nelson. “People will enjoy that alone, but I’m hoping it’s going to be a great event.

Previous story
White Spot records B.C. Pirate Pak record day

Just Posted

Get out your cowboy boots for Hospital Trust BBQ

Jacobson Ranch to host dinner and dance

Stabbing inside 100 Mile House Library

One male in custody

Air quality improves in Williams Lake

Williams Lake actually dropped down to a low health risk for air quality during much of the day Tuesday.

Red Monkey Black King embraces their roots

Local band looking to grow through expression

Performances in the Park finale goes Thursday

Performances in the Park will end the season Thursday, Aug. 23 featuring… Continue reading

Social media, digital photography allow millennials to flock to birdwatching

More young people are flocking to birdwatching than ever, aided by social media, digital photography

Vehicle fire on the Coquihalla

Heavy congestion in north bound lanes

Prime minister greeted by B.C. premier as cabinet retreat begins

PM Justin Trudeau and Premier John Horgan meet in advance of federal cabinet meetings in Nanaimo

Are your kids anxious about going back to school?

BC Children’s Hospital offers tips to help your children be mindful and reduce stress

New trial ordered for James Oler in B.C. child bride case

Meanwhile, appeal court dismisses Emily Blackmore’s appeal of guilty verdict

This trash heap in Vancouver could be yours for $3.9 million

Sitting atop 6,000 square feet, the home was built in 1912, later destroyed by fire

Team Canada’s next game postponed at Little League World Series

They’re back in action on Wednesday against Peurto Rico

Ex-Trump lawyer Cohen pleads guilty in hush-money scheme

Said he and Trump arranged payment to porn star Stormy Daniels and a former Playboy model to influence the election

Former Trump aide Paul Manafort found guilty of eight charges

A mistrial has been declared for the other 10 charges against him

Most Read

  • Get out your cowboy boots for Hospital Trust BBQ

    Jacobson Ranch to host dinner and dance