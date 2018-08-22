Get out your cowboy boots for Hospital Trust BBQ

The CT scanner at the Cariboo Memorial Hospital is one of many pieces of equipment the Cariboo Foundation Hospital Trust has helped to purchase. Their latest fundraiser will be a BBQ and Barn Dance held on Aug. 25. to raise money for new hematology analyzer.

There are approximately 30 tickets remaining for the Cariboo Foundation Hospital Trust’s BBQ and barn dance at the Green Water Ranch on Aug. 25.

The ranch, located on Jacobson Road, is being donated for use by Dave and Sandy Jacobson, said Richard Nelson, member of the Cariboo Foundation Hospital Trust committee.

With a back up building and tents available if the weather is less than ideal, local favourites One in the Chamber providing live music, and the South Broadway Liquor store providing beer and cider for sale, it promises to be a fun event in the Cariboo tradition.

The event is a fundraiser to raise money for a new hematology analyzer for the lab at the Cariboo Memorial Hospital.

“It’s needed, said Nelson. “It’s a way of keeping specialists and doctors in the area as well, because it is nice to have equipment here so that they will be able to use it if need be. It’s a lifesaver, so that people don’t have to go to Kamloops or Prince George to get a diagnosis. If we have the equipment here, they can get diagnosed and treated right away.”

Since 1999, the Cariboo Foundation Hospital Trust has raised more than $2 million in donations from the community to go towards various hospital equipment, including a mammography machine, two CT scanners and an echo-cardiogram.

Tickets for the event are $100, and are on sale at RE/MAX. Nelson says those still thinking about attending the event should act fast before they sell out.

“It’s a beautiful ranch up there,” said Nelson. “People will enjoy that alone, but I’m hoping it’s going to be a great event.