Generations unite against bullying

In Williams Lake Wednesday, Feb. 26 it wasn’t just students and teachers who took a stand against bullying, it was also the residents of the Williams Lake Seniors Village.

Around a dozen or so lakecity seniors wore pink for Pink Shirt Day while visiting with their young friends from Cataline Elementary School’s Intergenerational Program.

Made up of students from Mr. Dickens’ Grade 5/6 class, these children come to visit their senior buddies every few days to play board games and enjoy snacks.

Wednesday was no different according to Alexandra Froese, the community relations manager, who said both the staff and residents of the village love marking Pink Shirt Day with them.

She said the students were happy to get together with their buddies for a an hour of playing board games, drinking pink juice and eating pink cupcakes, all while drawing awareness to the topic of bullying.

“No matter where you were in the building you could hear the laughter,” Froese said.

“Through the intergenerational relationships built between the junior and senior buddies we were able to speak up, stand together and bring awareness to the topic of bullying because bullying stops with us no matter the age.



