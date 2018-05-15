Tara Sprickerhoff photo Graduating medical student Helen Bibby enjoys a cup of tea with proud grandmother Kay Bibby between shifts at the local hospital emergency ward. They enjoyed reminiscing over their many family memories and celebrations held in Williams Lake. Helen, who spent much time in Williams Lake growing up, was happy to work in Williams Lake, finishing up her training and education.

Generations reminisce over tea

Tara SPRICKERHOFF

Staff Writer

