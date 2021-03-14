Barrie Redl, a rancher in Miocene, left, donates 100 pounds of grass-fed beef, accepted by Lorie Wilson, treasurer of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #139. The meat will be used for the legion’s free lunch program for seniors in need. (Submitted photo)

Generation donation by Cariboo rancher helps feed seniors in need

Barrie Redl of Miocene donated 10 pounds of beef to the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 139

Royal Canadian Legion Branch #139 treasurer Lorie Wilson received a donation from rancher Barrie Redl of Miocene recently that will go a long way to help feed local seniors.

Redl donated 100 pounds of grass fed beef for the legion’s weekly free lunch program for seniors in need.

Wilson said the legion is thankful for the generous donation.

