Gavin Lake Forest Education camp manager Mike Tudor graciously accepts a donation of wood from Jamie Beaulne of Tolko Industries. Both Tolko and West Fraser support the camp, which offers free outdoor programs to Grade 6 children in School District 27.

Gavin Lake donations vital to camp facility

Tolko and West Fraser both back forest education camp

The forest education camp at Gavin Lake has already been filled with hustle and bustle of excited children this spring as the year-round facility plays host to many school and private groups.

Camp manager Mike Tudor said the longterm success of the centre is only possible through the support of local industry and business, as well as private donations and the dedication of volunteers.

Most recently, Tudor accepted a load of wood from Tolko’s Jamie Beaulne to refurbish the First Aid cabin at the camp.

Tudor himself has been another critical component to the camp’s success by managing the camp, making connections with the hundreds of children who visit every year and also utilizing his own carpentry skills to keep all the cabins in top shape.

Most Read