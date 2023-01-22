Gardeners in Williams Lake get a jump on growing guidance

The first meeting for 2023 is happening Thursday, Feb. 2, 6:30 p.m.

Cindy Porter stands in her garden near a garden totem she made of driftwood and ceramics featured in the Williams Lake Garden Club’s 2022 Garden and Arts Tour. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The ground may still be frozen, but with seed orders arriving and days getting longer, many gardeners are beginning to think about the growing season.

Members of the Williams Lake Garden Club are not immune to early-season gardening enthusiasm, and once they have their seeds, the planning can begin in earnest.

Gardeners will be able to enjoy some guidance to focus this eagerness into action, with the first meeting for 2023 happening Thursday, Feb. 2, 6:30 p.m. at the Williams Lake and District Seniors Activity Centre at 176 North 4th Avenue.

The guest speaker for their inaugural 2023 meeting will be Dave Rempel at 7 p.m. Rempel is from Prince George and will be talking about starting seeds indoors. Rempel spoke to the local garden club in 2018 about fruits for the backyard.

A seed exchange will follow his talk.

Members new and returning are asked to come at 6:30 p.m. to renew annual memberships before the talk.

To attend the talk is $5 for non-members to drop in and memberships to join the club are $20 for individuals, $30 for households.

