Garden Club spring, summer plans sprout as snows melt

Meeting tonight on Urban Farming and Gardening for Fun and Profit.

While the snow we got this week may have pushed thoughts of getting outside and getting our hands mucky in prepping the garden from our head, there’s a group of locals who have been prepping for springtime since the snow started falling in November.

The Williams Lake Garden Club is set to start their activities this April 5, with a presentation from Don Bassermann on Urban Farming and Gardening for Fun and Profit.

Monthly meetings are held the first Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. at the Seniors Activity Centre.

For May 3, the weekly meeting will see Pat Radolla present on Gardening for All Ages and States, as well as prepping for the annual Garden tours.

May 5 will be Seedy Saturday, with potential gardeners, first time gardeners and experienced gardeners of all types headed to Boitanio Park to pick out seeds and seedlings, not to mention advice from those around the Cariboo. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

By the end of May, we will be well and truly into gardening season. May 26 will see the first annual Lilac Festival, lead by the Station House Gallery, that gardeners will participate in, and will be followed up from 1 to 3 p.m. with a Garden Club tour of Jurgen Hornberg’s Alpine Garden at Horsefly.

June 7’s Garden Club meeting will include Jean Atkinson of Richbar Nursery presenting on new and unusual plants for the Cariboo, as well as Gwynneth Nelson on growing and drying herbs.

On July 7 the club will host a city garden tour, while on August 2 will host a potluck in a garden.

Coming into the fall, Marg Evans of Xeriscape Garden at Deep Creek will host a garden club tour, while the club’s AGM will be hosted October 4, with a presentation from Roger Stratton on Trees and Shrubs for the Cariboo.

For more information check out Williams Lake Garden Club Facebook page or contact Maureen Byman at 250-297-6494.

