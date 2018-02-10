Garden Club cultivating springtime plans

The Williams Lake Garden Club has some exciting plans for 2018

Maureen Byman is one of many gardeners who showcase their gardens during the Williams Lake Garden Club tours in the summertime. Tribune file photo

Kim Herdman

Special to the Tribune

We are pleased to announce that the Williams Lake Garden Club executive has an exciting year planned that will both educate and delight gardeners of all expertise and even non gardeners. Great guest speakers, garden tours and even a potluck are planned for this coming year.

The March 1 meeting kicks off the season with guest speaker Dave Rempel from Prince George who will discuss “Fruits for the Backyard.”

Don Basserman from Prince George will be April’s guest speaker who will discuss “Urban Farming and Gardening for Fun and Profit.”

This year also brings a change in venue for the monthly meetings which begin in March.

The new location is the Seniors Activity Centre on Fourth Avenue and, as in the past, the meetings are the first Thursday of the month at 7 p.m.

The Williams Lake Garden Club welcomes returning and new members who can buy a season membership for $10 or pay $2 at the door for the drop in rate. As in past years members receive discounts at many garden centres.

For more information please go to the Williams Lake Garden Club Facebook page or contact Maureen Byman at 250-297-6494.