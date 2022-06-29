Garden and arts tour coming up July 9 in Williams Lake

The Williams Lake Garden Club is hosting a garden and art tour July 9. (Erica MacNab photo) Art, live music and gardens will all be part of the 2022 Williams Lake Garden Club coming up in July. (Erica MacNab photo)

Whether you are a seasoned or beginning gardener, or if you just appreciate beautiful gardens, you won’t want to miss the Williams Lake Garden Club’s bi-annual Garden Tour and Arts Tour coming on July 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The self- guided tour showcases five gardens in Williams Lake, and three rural gardens in the 150 Mile House and Wildwood areas. Each garden is unique and inviting, and will provide inspiration, enjoyment and a little pause in a busy world.

The host gardeners have been working very hard to ensure that their gardens are ready for the tour so we know that you will enjoy visiting each one. A huge thank you goes out to each host who is opening their garden for this event. Host gardeners and volunteers from the Williams Lake Garden Club will be available to help you with your gardening questions.

Talented local and not-so-local musicians will be performing at most gardens throughout the day. Quilters, potters, painters and other artisans will also be showing their work.

The ticket for the tour provides a description of each garden, the musicians that will be performing, and the artists that will have their work on display. You can get a ticket emailed right to your inbox by contacting Nola at 250-392-6858. For those without email, tickets can be mailed or delivered by hand (within Williams Lake).

The tour is by donation and donation jars will be available at each garden. Proceeds from the tour will go to the Scout Island Nature Centre.

