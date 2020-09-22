Garbage left along Horsefly River discouraging: Horsefly River Roundtable director

Just about everything except the kitchen sink was recently recovered

A colander, pots and lids, face masks, chair and beer cans were just some of the items left strewn near Horsefly River east of 150 Mile House.

The litter was recovered just a few days prior to the Horsefly River Salmon Festival by the Horsefly River Roundtable.

“It’s quite frustrating,” said director Helen Englund standing next to the pile of waste that was spread out on a white plastic tarp at the two-day festival Sept 19 and Sept 20.

Near the litter found at the riverside on Thursday, Sept. 17 was a piece of paper stating because the area floods every spring, the items could end up in the water system.

“What would your mama say,” the sign asked.

Litter can have detrimental impacts on aquatic and even human life, Englund said.

A salmon made of chicken wire by DFO community advisor Guy Scharf was also on display containing garbage recovered after Sept. 17 including plastic bags, food wrappers and cups.

“People don’t realize how much is actually left behind, and it’s sad because it is a beautiful place and we want people to enjoy it but if we didn’t clean it up there would be piles and piles of garbage here,” Englund said.

Although the Horsefly River Roundtable normally has two plastic garbage cans in the area for waste, Englund said they are often stolen.

She said in the future they hope to be able to install bear proof garbage cans.

“Hopefully we can leave them here all year round and people will use them.”

