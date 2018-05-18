Gallery: Lake City Secondary students make a splash

In a school carnival and fundraiser for the Red Cross, Lake City Secondary Students took advantage of the festivities to soak teachers and have some fun Thursday and Friday.

With some activities free – blow up obstacle courses and challenges – and some that required $1 tickets – balloon animals, freezies and the chance to sink a teacher into a dunk tank, the field was busy at the Columneetza campus on Friday.

The same event happened the day before at the Williams Lake campus.

The idea for the event, called “Canada Day in May,” came from a school in Abbotsford, said leadership teacher, Ryan Hanley.

Last year, the school fundraised for Cops for Cancer, but this year, he said, it just made sense for the money to go towards the Red Cross, following last summer’s wildfires.

Charlie Casselton and Kolby Croswell slide to victory on one of the giant bouncy toys set up at the Columneetza field Friday

Hope Pilkington and Danielle O’Hara tumble out off the slide

Adam Burdett and Eric Nakatsu test their strength against a bungee

Ella Letnes and Aaliyah Gullickon pose with their incredible balloon creations - proceeds from the event will go to the Red Cross

Tristen Sellers, Grade 7, (also convieniently dressed as Superman) attempts to dunk teacher Braden McCullum, dressed as Batman

