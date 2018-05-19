Gallery: Kid’s Bike Parade

The Williams Lake Bicycle Festival is well into day one of three days of events and activities to be held throughout the weekend around Williams Lake.

As the Potato House Garden Party, featuring live music, continues into the evening, and bikers take to the trails at Xatsu’ll Sunday, followed by a feast, check out what is on in the lakecity.

See below, where, following the Critical Mass bike to the Potato House from the Tourism Discovery Centre, a number of children trailing parents pedaled their way from Boitanio park to the Potato House as part of the Kids Bike Parade Saturday afternoon.

More on the schedule: Bicycle Festival pedals into Williams Lake

Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Mary Forbes, the brain behind the Williams Lake Bicycle Festival, and Lucia Laplante-Rojas lead the way out of Boitanio Park in the Kids Bike Parade. The group would wind their way through town to the Potato House where Williams Lake Bicycle Festivities continue.

From left: Abigael Mayette, Mohammed Marhoon, Simon Khatsinkov and his brother Ethan pedal out of Boitanio Park in the Kid’s Bike Parade, part of festivities happening for the Williams Lake Bike Festival

Michael Khatsinkov shows off his bike balance on his way out of Boitanio Park for the Kids Bike Parade, part of the WIlliams Lake Bicycle Festival

A veritable parade of young bicyclers take to the streets in Williams Lake - wearing helmets of course

Bicyclers pedal past the Tribune on their way to the Potato House - the home base for the Williams Lake Bicycle Festival

They got this - Phaedra Mayette and a crew of littles show they know their way through the streets of Williams Lake

Hannah Wells pedals down the last block of the Kids Bike Parade as parents trail behind the group keeping a watchful eye out