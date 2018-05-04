GALLERY: Honours Concert showcases local talent

Tara Sprickerhoff photos Chloe Fournier-Hill concentrates as she plays Dance of the Drum on the grand piano at the Cariboo Bethel Church during Saturday evening’s Honours Concert. Fournier-Hill was awarded the Sommer Ivory Keys award for her work at the Cariboo Festival.

Once again the Cariboo Festival has come and gone. The two week festival of the arts, which features divisions in piano, speech arts, vocal and choral, and band and instrumental, wrapped up Saturday evening with the annual Honours Concert, showcasing some of the best and brightest talents at this year’s event.

Perpetual awards and bursaries were handed out to the following individuals at the concert, which highlighted performances ranging from musical theatre to classical piano.

Piano

Lions First Year of Study: Lucas Kranabetter

Woodland Jewellers Junior Piano: Austin McAlister

H.J. Martin: Lauryn Marklinger

Gail Carson Romantic Competition: Nattanan Kiatsirikulthorn

Sommer Ivory Keys: Chloe Fournier-Hill and Thomas Kaiser

Vocal/Choral

Junior A Scholarship: Cassius Ford

Junior B Scholarship: Meaghan Amos

Primary Musical Theatre Award: Lara Hobi

Musical Production Junior A Scholarship: Eloise Hobi

Musical Production Senior Scholarship: Keziah Froese

High Point School Choir: Angelkeys Children’s Choir

High Point Choir: Just for Fun

Kiwanis Choral Directorship: Angela Sommer

Acorn Encouragement: Darby-Lynne Ferguson and Darbi Hamar

Angelkeys Expressiveness Award: Scarlett Johnston, Lucia Johnston and Keira Shewchuk

Band & Instrumental

Rotary Best Band: LCSS Junior Tour Band

McDonald Challenge: Lucia Johnston

Instrumental Bursary: Lucia Johnston

Daybreak Rotary Bursary: Bethany Nairn

Guitar Seller Bursaries: Bethany and Elena Nairn

Tuba John Encouragement Awards: Jaxen Voth, Olivia Rowse, Kate Neufeld and Scarlett Johnston

Old Time Fiddlers Ensemble Bursary: Ebony

Speech Arts

Adjudicators Choice Most Promising Student: Dawson Rowse

Best Overall in Speech Arts: Mary Trott

Creativity Award: Horsefly Intermediate Class (Snow White)

Best Overall Secondary Drama: Horsefly Intermediate Class

Best Overall in Public Speaking: Caitlin Khong

Original Poetry: Ella Kruss

Elena and Bethany Nairn play a duet, Campbell’s Farewell to Red Gap, together. The sisters both received a Guitar Seller Bursary, and Bethany also received the Daybreak Rotary Bursary. Bethany will also be moving on to the provincial art festival.

Eloise Hobi gives a stunning rendition of the Little Mermaid’s Part of Your World. Hobi will move her singing onto the provincial arts festival, but also was awarded the Musical Production Junior A Scholarship from the Cariboo Festival.

These students from Horsefly Elementary-Jr. Secondary School’s Intermediate Class performed an entertaining version of Snow White at the Honours Concert. The students were awarded the Best Overall Secondary Drama award, as well as the Creativity Award in Speech Arts.

These students, who make up about half of Lake City Secondary’s Junior Tour Band, were among those who were awarded the Rotary Best Band award in the band and instrumental division of the Cariboo Festival.

Kezia Froese does her best to keep her calm while performing a captivating musical theatre performance of Calm by Gwon. The young woman was awareded the Musical Production Senior Scholarship and will be attending the provincial festival.

Lara Hobi charmed the audience with her Primary Musical Theatre award-winning performance of “Edelweiss.”

Lauryn Marklinger shows off her H.J. Martin award, after her piano performance of Fantasy Bossa.

Cariboo Festival president Ann Smith awards Lucia Johnston with McDonald Challenge award, as well as the Instrumental Bursary. Lucia will go on to perform at the provincial festival.

Natasha Castro is dressed for the part as she sings Journey to the Past, a song from Anastasia. Castro was awarded the Musical Production Junior B Scholarship.

Nattanan Kiatsirikulthorn plays “Rondo in C Major” at the Honours Concert in one of the last performances in the evening. Kiatsirikulthorn was named the Gail Carson Romantic Competition winner for the piano division in the Cariboo Festival.

The Angelkeys Mass Choir performs Lollipop to open the Honours Concert. Angelkeys choirs were awarded high point school choir, high point choir and the Kiwanis choral directorship awards.

These students from the Angelkeys Children’s Choir were awarded the High Point School Choir in the Cariboo Festival.

Caitlin Khong performs her speech Coding and Cyphers, taking the audience through the wonderful series of interesting facts and tidbits about codes. Her speech earned her the Best Overall in Public Speaking Award.

Ebony, a string trio, performed Treat You Better at the Cariboo Festival, also earning Old Time Fiddlers Ensemble Bursary.

Many who earned accolades at the arts festival didn’t perform at the Honours Festival.

Lucas Kranabetter earned the Lions First Year of Study award in piano

Mary Trott performs “Ain’t I a Woman” one of the performances that earned her best overall in speech arts

Meaghan Amos performs A Blackbird Singing, which was one of the performances that earned her a Junior B Scholarship. She will also represent the Cariboo Festival at the provincial festival.

Thomas Kaiser performs, Where Everybody Knows Your Name, after inviting the audience to sing along. Kaiser earned a Sommer Ivory Keys award.