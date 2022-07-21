Students learn about tadpoles in a lesson taught by a Williams Lake Secondary School student interested in becoming an educator. (Photo submitted)

Students learn about tadpoles in a lesson taught by a Williams Lake Secondary School student interested in becoming an educator. (Photo submitted)

Future educators lead lessons in the Williams Lake area outdoors

Enviro Club members interested in becoming teachers led some lessons for younger students

Two grade 12 students in the Williams Lake Secondary Enviro Club expressed an interest in going out to a classroom to educate younger students on an aspect in environmental studies.

Ms. Kolinsky (Grades 1 and 2)) and Ms. Miller (Grdes 3 and 4)) from Nesika Elementary welcomed both Alana Witte and Alyza Arsenault into their classrooms to share their knowledge and get a taste of working with younger students, as both Grade 12 students are considering a career in education.

Alana chose to teach a lesson on food chains where she built on student background knowledge of predator and prey by introducing students to terms such as producer, herbivore, omnivore and carnivore.

As well, discussing animals that fit into each group, and the connection between all living things were part of the lesson. Interactive activities, including identifying which group their chosen animal fit into and creating a food chain from provided pictures, helped to reinforce student learning while giving students an opportunity to get active.

Alyza’s lesson saw both classes take a trip to the area near Williams Lake known as the Dairy Fields, on different days, to learn a bit more about tadpoles, their life cycle, what they eat at the various stages, how to handle these fragile animals and observations of tadpole movements, colour(s), or stages of development.

Before going dip netting for tadpoles students were taught how to gather animals in a gentle manner and how to keep their water clean in the bucket.

Both classes showed respect and care for their surroundings and the animals that they came to learn about.

Alana and Alyza both learned and adjusted from their first lesson to their second lesson with the students, realizing that these young learners are much more excitable and still learning to focus for longer periods of time, unlike their high school peers. As well, the Grade 12 students were able to see positive management skills to assist with keeping students on track from both teachers.

Read more: Nature K graduates foil Bigfoot plot at Wild and Immersive in Williams Lake


ruth.lloyd@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

EducationOutdoors and RecreationWilliams Lake

Previous story
OUR HOMETOWN: Combining business and culture

Just Posted

Williams Lake’s Y-intersection at Highways 20, 97 and Oliver Street as seen Thursday morning, July 21 with painted line markings the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure later confirmed were incorrectly placed. The lines have since been covered up and will be repainted within the next 24 to 48 hours. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Error in line pavement marking at Williams Lake Y-intersection July 21 being corrected

Students learn about tadpoles in a lesson taught by a Williams Lake Secondary School student interested in becoming an educator. (Photo submitted)
Future educators lead lessons in the Williams Lake area outdoors

Renee Seelhof, of Williams Lake, competed in the Junior Girls Poles event at the Little Britches Rodeo in Clinton back in 2020. (Kelly Sinoski photo, 100 Mile Free Press)
Williams Lake Little Britches Rodeo at Stampede Grounds this weekend

Whitney Alphonse-Manuel has been making candles and adding sage, cedar or sweetgrass to them. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
OUR HOMETOWN: Combining business and culture