Veronica Cassam can see these feral horses from her house in Lhoosk’uz Dené village, about 173 kilometres west of Quesnel, and she is raising money to purchase hay and grain for them. The Bouchie Lake Country Store is also collecting funds to help the horses. (Veronica Cassam Facebook Photo)

Veronica Cassam can see these feral horses from her house in Lhoosk’uz Dené village, about 173 kilometres west of Quesnel, and she is raising money to purchase hay and grain for them. The Bouchie Lake Country Store is also collecting funds to help the horses. (Veronica Cassam Facebook Photo)

Fundraising underway to feed feral horses in Lhoosk’uz Dené west of Quesnel

Funds are being collected to buy hay, grain and salt blocks for the horses

Fundraising is underway in Bouchie Lake and Lhoosk’uz Dené to help feral horses.

Veronica Cassam has seen feral horses come to the Lhoosk’uz Dené village each winter since she moved there, and has started raising money to help them.

“I’m not sure how long they’ve been around, but I moved here in 2009, and I’ve seen them here since then,” she said, adding she thinks there may be two herds, but she isn’t sure. “Every winter, I see them struggling, and they’re having colts at all different times of the year. I’ve seen them eating cardboard boxes. It’s the same thing every winter, which breaks my heart.”

Cassam calls the horses Tel’ en Yeztli, which means “poor horses” in the Carrier language.

Cassam has brought the horses some oats, carrots and apples to eat, and she has received oats and salt from Heloise Dixon-Warren at the Bouchie Lake Country Store, but she wants to do more. ‘She has started raising money to purchase hay and grain to feed the horses.

“I just want to help,” she said. “I’m an animal lover. I know it’s hard with this pandemic, but they did not choose this situation they’re in.”

Cassam says she saw about eight of the horses Monday morning, Nov. 16, including a colt that was born this summer.

Cassam especially worries about colts surviving as the temperatures drop and the snow falls.

“They’re scraping along with their moms,” she said. “When it’s really cold, like 40-below, that’s when it really breaks your heart.”

Cassam has a deck of 52 cards and for a $20 donation, people who want to help the horses can pick one card in the deck. Once the deck has been sold, one card will be drawn, and the winner will receive half the money. The other half of the money will go towards hay, oats and salt blocks, as well as gas money for someone to bring hay out to Lhoosk’uz Dené village, which is about 173 kilometres west of Quesnel.

Cassam has also donated a custom apron that was made for her as a prize.

Cassam is accepting email transfers to vcassam17@gmail.com.

Cassam has also set up a GoFundMe page at gofundme.com/f/help-starving-horses-2020.

The Bouchie Lake Country Store has come on board and is collecting funds as well.

The money will be used to buy grain, alfalfa cubes and salt blocks for the horses. Donations can be made by cash, cheque or credit card directly at the store or over the phone at 250-249-0228 or through email transfer to blcountrystore@shaw.ca from now until Nov. 28.

Cassam hasn’t been fundraising for very long, and she is already heartened by the generosity of others. Fundraising will be ongoing.

“It’s only been a couple of days, and I’ve received great responses, which I’m grateful for,” she said. “If I get more funds, I would love to get a barn built for them and a heated water trough.”

READ MORE: From bottled water to tap: Lhoosk’uz Dene Nation find solution to decades-long water troubles


editor@quesnelobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Wildlife

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
OUR HOMETOWN: Mayor Walt Cobb

Just Posted

Veronica Cassam can see these feral horses from her house in Lhoosk’uz Dené village, about 173 kilometres west of Quesnel, and she is raising money to purchase hay and grain for them. The Bouchie Lake Country Store is also collecting funds to help the horses. (Veronica Cassam Facebook Photo)
Fundraising underway to feed feral horses in Lhoosk’uz Dené west of Quesnel

Funds are being collected to buy hay, grain and salt blocks for the horses

Williams Lake Mayor Walt Cobb moved with his family to the Williams Lake area in 1955 and has enjoyed calling it his hometown ever since. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
OUR HOMETOWN: Mayor Walt Cobb

Cobb has called Williams Lake home since 1955

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
Interior Health reports 38 additional cases of COVID-19

The number of cases is now at 1,144 with three deaths

Williams Lake RCMP protect the scene of a home. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake RCMP investigating two suspicious deaths in Westridge subdivision

Police remain on scene in 100 block of Mandarino Place

Williams Lake has received a permit to use its new lake weed harvester in limited areas of the lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
City of Williams Lake receives limited permit to use lake weed harvester

Some of council is disappointed thinking the permit does not go far enough

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, Nov. 9, 2020 (B.C. government)
B.C. COVID-19 infections keep rising, 762 more Wednesday

10 more deaths, three more senior home outbreaks

A sign informing guests of guidelines due to COVID-19 is seen at Playland amusement park at the Pacific National Exhibition, in Vancouver, on Friday, July 10, 2020. The park is now open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays with a limited number of rides operating under reduced capacity due to COVID-19. Guests must purchase admission ahead of time online for one of two daily time slots and are also required to wear face masks while waiting in lines and while on rides. The park is closed for an hour each afternoon for sanitization. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Retail Council of Canada asks B.C. to mandate masks to help with aggressive customers

Multiple other provinces have required masks to be worn indoors

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A physical distancing sign is seen during a media tour of Hastings Elementary school in Vancouver, Wednesday, September 2, 2020. British Columbia’s education minister hopes the government will be able to entirely avoid school closures under any scenario but it would defer to advice from public health officials should COVID-19 cases worsen. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. education minister wants to avoid school closures completely

Four out of 643 schools in the Fraser Health district have been closed

A giant wave crashes into the rocks off Amphitrite Point Lighthouse in Ucluelet on Nov. 17, 2020. (Nora O’Malley photo)
WATCH: Radical wave storm hits Ucluelet’s Wild Pacific Trail

Combined wind and wave swell topped six metres

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Terry Teegee has been re-elected B.C. Regional Chief of the Assembly of First Nations. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
Terry Teegee re-elected BC Assembly First Nations Regional Chief

Teegee defeats Cheryl Casimer in assembly’s first virtual election

A man wears a face mask as he walks along a street in Montreal, Sunday, November 15, 2020.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Potential vaccine news brightens dark day marked by rising COVID-19 cases, deaths in Canada

Canada is on track to receive six million doses of vaccine between January and March

The warning sign for an active slide area on Quesnel-Hydraulic Road. Slides in the autumn could become more common as the Cariboo receives more precipitation. (File Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)
Several homes near Quesnel put under evacuation alert

Homes on Kersley Dale Landing Road are affected by a road closure caused by landslides and erosion

Most Read