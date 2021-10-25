Fundraising efforts continue after community rallies for Williams Lake mom with ALS

Cleanway staff Wendell Blois and Ken Kineshanko (back) with Jenn Stasica and her son, Ronan McConkey (front) greeted Handi-Mart customers early Friday, morning Oct. 15 as a fundraiser for Adrienne Kelso got underway. (Rebecca Dyok photo) Ronan McConkey walked from school to Handi-Mart where a fundraiser was being held for Adrienne Kelso on Friday, Oct. 15. (Photo submitted) Adrienne Kelso’s daughters Alora (left) and Emma Worsley stopped by for a donut and to see how the fundraiser for their family was going. (Photo submitted) Jenn Stasica said her son, Ronan McConkey, got a lot of honks on Friday, Oct. 15 as he walked from school to Handi-Mart promoting a coffee fundraiser supporting Adrienne Kelso. Around $18,000 to date has been raised. (Photo submitted)

A Williams Lake mom living with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) could soon have an accessible vehicle to venture out with her family after community fundraising efforts last week.

Cleanway Supply went through 17 commercial-sized pots of coffee Friday, Oct. 15, outside of Handi-Mart that would typically serve up to three pots throughout the day as coffee drinkers opened their wallets and hearts for Adrienne Kelso.

Some stopping by didn’t even want a coffee but to simply offer their support, said friend Jenn Stasica, who works at Cleanway.

The coffee fundraiser that ran from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. pulled in approximately $6,000 with other donations dropped in at Cleanway throughout the week and online through GoFundMe, bringing the total for the day up to around $15,000.

“We’re going to keep fundraising for them,” Stasica said, listing off other businesses that also lent their support or are currently hosting or planning upcoming fundraisers for Kelso.

One was Williams Lake-based Custom Cookies & Kits that ended up baking more cookies after every individual cookie was sold in just over 20 minutes, and kits were spoken for in just six minutes.

An accessible vehicle has been found through a private sale outside of the Cariboo.

Stasica said the older vehicle is in need of new winter tires and general maintenance but that the family of two young daughters should have it in their possession before Halloween.

Stasica bought a new home that she said Kelso hasn’t seen yet and is eagerly waiting for when her friend will be able to come by.

ALS has created daily challenges for Kelso. The only person able to assist in lifting her in and out of a vehicle is her husband, Kyle.

A Facebook page Helping Adrienne Kelso that will share the latest fundraising updates and more is available. An online auction is anticipated to take place soon.

