Fundraising carnival for family of toddler with cancer

Community fundraising efforts continue for a Big Lake family of a toddler with cancer with a Rempel Family Fundraiser Carnival scheduled for Sunday, June 16 at Boitanio Park.

Tristan Rempel, 17 months, will be undergoing radiation treatments for ependymoma in Seattle, Wash, which are not presently available in Canada.

Hattie Deyo of Hattie and Amos Entertainment said several weeks ago they were approached to participate in a fundraiser being held in Big Lake, but they weren’t available.

“We decided we wanted to do something and are working with Marsha Armstrong from Big Lake to put something on for the Rempels in Williams Lake,” Hattie said.

The fundraiser will go from noon to 3 p.m. There will be five bouncy castles, facepainting, balloon twisting, sumo wrestling suits and donkey carts with all proceeds from a $10 all-access stamp going to the Rempels.

“There are a bunch of people from around town who are helping and businesses donating prizes to raffle off,” Hattie said.

At the Big Lake fundraiser organized by Armstrong on Sunday, May 26, more than $15,000 was raised. Signal Point Gaming also held a pancake breakfast and raised $1,400, which they matched for a total of $3,000.

“I talked with Shane at Signal Point and he said the Loghauler Association donated $5,000 so we are at a total of $23,000,” Armstrong said. “The support from the community has been incredible, it brought Tristan’s mom Jenn to tears when she heard about how much was raised to help her family.”

In April a tumor was removed from Tristan’s brain and in a Facebook update on June 6, his mom noted a follow-up MRI showed the swelling in his brain had gone down and there is no sign the tumor has grown back.

“Tristan is also making strides in his rehab,” she noted. “Today he was very excited during speech and started to say a few words like mum and wow as well as let us know he wanted more bubbles.”



