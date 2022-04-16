Fundraiser to be held in downtown Williams Lake to support burn victim recovery

Colt’s Barbershop in Williams Lake will be hosting a fundraiser on Saturday, April 16 for Donny Kunka.
The fundraiser will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Second Avenue and will include a barbeque, raffles of gift baskets and some big ticket items to help raise funds to support Kunka and his family as he recovers from burn injuries.
Kunka has been a client at the barbershop for five years and the barbers wanted to be able to help support Kunka and his wife as he heals.
All proceeds from the event will go to Donny Kunka towards expenses.
