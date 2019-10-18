Fun had by all at Community Living Month’s annual kickball game

Onlookers begin to cheer as Eddie William kicks the opening pitch during a game of kickball held to mark Community Living Month in Williams Lake on Wednesday, Oct. 16. Patrick Davies photo. Special Olympics athlete Ian Stafford dashes for first base during a kickball game held in recognition of Community Living Month in Williams Lake by Axis Family Resources. Patrick Davies photo. Lindsay Hamblin trundles happily towards first base while taking part in Axis Family Resources’ annual kickball game. Patrick Davies photo. Demish Nand grabs a bite of an apple while waiting to steal second base as first baseman William Evans keeps a friendly eye on him. Patrick Davies photo. William Evans rubs his hands together eagerly as he awaits a fresh pitch during a kickball game held on Wednesday, Oct. 16 to mark the importance of October as Community Living Month here in Williams Lake. Patrick Davies photo. Emily Olsen jubilantly boots the kickball high up into the air before dashing for first base. Patrick Davies photo. Holly Brock catches the ball as kicker William Evans secures first base from her during a friendly game of kickball. Patrick Davies photo. Craig Hiker punts the kickball down the diamond while taking part in the Axis Family Resources organized kickball game. Patrick Davies photo. Ian Stafford stops short of tagging out William Evans during a friendly game of kickball. Patrick Davies photo. Clayton Boyce smiles widely as he lets loose a powerful kick sending the ball flying across the diamond during a game of kickball held by Axis Family Resources to celebrate Community Living Month. Patrick Davies photo. Demish Nand and Eddie William race one another to home base. Patrick Davies photo. Miranda Colebank slips between second baseman William Evans and the ball to take second base during a game of kickball. Patrick Davies photo. Emily Olsen picks herself up from a fall with a big smile at the fifth annual Community Living Month kickball game in Williams Lake. Patrick Davies photo. There were 17 Axis Family Resources clients and staff took part in the annual kickball game held to mark the importance of Community Living Month. Patrick Davies photo.

While it was a blustery day for playing ball, just over a dozen clients and staff members from Axis Family Resources still braved the wind to play a good old fashioned game of kickball on Wednesday, Oct. 16 to celebrate Community Living Month.

Laughter, smiles and good cheer were carried on the winds as a ball was booted around the baseball diamond off Houston Street as two teams of seven faced off in a playful just for fun match.

In between innings, the rival teams chatted happily amongst themselves as they visited with friends new and old.

This year the event was organized by Axis Family Resources co-ordinator Eileen Campbell who said it was their fifth annual kickball game for adults and children.

It’s held each year to celebrate Community Living Month along with Community Living B.C. and Williams Lake Association for Community Living, who were unable to attend this year due to a scheduling conflict.

While they were disappointed by the unexpected dip in numbers, Campbell said they still had a ton of fun on the field.

“It’s wonderful to see people that we support have social time together, a time to play a game and a time to mingle with one another because oftentimes we do individual programming and they miss out on the social component,” Campbell said.

She feels it’s important also to recognize all the support, funding and programming Community Living B.C. provides hundreds of people across the province each year that need this extra support in their day to day lives.

Axis Family Living provides support for individuals, families, caregivers, youth at risk, de-tox programs and their adult day care program that provides companionship for people with disabilities throughout the day.

“We’re proud of the work we do and when I see smiling faces here today and people hanging out together and having a good time in the community, that’s what it’s all about for me,” Campbell said.

For her clients like Williams Evans, the kickball game is a great way to get out and socialize with people.

Evans is in his twenties and has been living in Williams Lake for years, many of which he has spent with Axis Family Resources that he describes as “just a phenomenal group to hang out with.”

Socializing with the other players is the main highlight of the event, he said, for everyone.

“We should have more people joining the program,” Evans said. “Check on wlacl.org for more information on this program.”



patrick.davies@wltribune.com

