Fun had by all at Community Living Month’s annual kickball game

While it was a blustery day for playing ball, just over a dozen clients and staff members from Axis Family Resources still braved the wind to play a good old fashioned game of kickball on Wednesday, Oct. 16 to celebrate Community Living Month.
Laughter, smiles and good cheer were carried on the winds as a ball was booted around the baseball diamond off Houston Street as two teams of seven faced off in a playful just for fun match.
In between innings, the rival teams chatted happily amongst themselves as they visited with friends new and old.
This year the event was organized by Axis Family Resources co-ordinator Eileen Campbell who said it was their fifth annual kickball game for adults and children.
It’s held each year to celebrate Community Living Month along with Community Living B.C. and Williams Lake Association for Community Living, who were unable to attend this year due to a scheduling conflict.
While they were disappointed by the unexpected dip in numbers, Campbell said they still had a ton of fun on the field.
“It’s wonderful to see people that we support have social time together, a time to play a game and a time to mingle with one another because oftentimes we do individual programming and they miss out on the social component,” Campbell said.
She feels it’s important also to recognize all the support, funding and programming Community Living B.C. provides hundreds of people across the province each year that need this extra support in their day to day lives.
Axis Family Living provides support for individuals, families, caregivers, youth at risk, de-tox programs and their adult day care program that provides companionship for people with disabilities throughout the day.
“We’re proud of the work we do and when I see smiling faces here today and people hanging out together and having a good time in the community, that’s what it’s all about for me,” Campbell said.
For her clients like Williams Evans, the kickball game is a great way to get out and socialize with people.
Evans is in his twenties and has been living in Williams Lake for years, many of which he has spent with Axis Family Resources that he describes as “just a phenomenal group to hang out with.”
Socializing with the other players is the main highlight of the event, he said, for everyone.
“We should have more people joining the program,” Evans said. “Check on wlacl.org for more information on this program.”
