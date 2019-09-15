Fun activities planned for Wildwood Volunteer Fire Dept. open house Sunday

The open house is slated to run from 11:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

Wildwood Fire Department members Oren Barter and Lorie Madill, along with other volunteer firefighters from the department, were busy during the Children’s Festival in Boitanio Park. Today, Sept. 15, there will be an open house from 11 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. at the Wildwood Volunteer Fire Department Hall. (Greg Sabatino photo)

The Wildwood Volunteer Fire Department is hosting an open house Sunday, Sept. 15 with several fun activities planned throughout.

The event takes place at 4253 Wildwood Rd. where hot dogs, hamburgers, refreshments, cotton candy, popcorn and freezies will be served.

The open house is slated to run from 11:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

Come out and meet Sparky the fire dog, plus take in fire safety information and demonstrations, dunk a firefighter in the dunk tank, take a fire hall tour and participate in planned outdoor activities.

