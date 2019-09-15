Wildwood Fire Department members Oren Barter and Lorie Madill, along with other volunteer firefighters from the department, were busy during the Children’s Festival in Boitanio Park. Today, Sept. 15, there will be an open house from 11 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. at the Wildwood Volunteer Fire Department Hall. (Greg Sabatino photo)

Fun activities planned for Wildwood Volunteer Fire Dept. open house Sunday

The open house is slated to run from 11:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

The Wildwood Volunteer Fire Department is hosting an open house Sunday, Sept. 15 with several fun activities planned throughout.

The event takes place at 4253 Wildwood Rd. where hot dogs, hamburgers, refreshments, cotton candy, popcorn and freezies will be served.

READ MORE: Firefighters working to extinguish fully involved structure fire in Jacobson Road area

Come out and meet Sparky the fire dog, plus take in fire safety information and demonstrations, dunk a firefighter in the dunk tank, take a fire hall tour and participate in planned outdoor activities.

