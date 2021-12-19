Frosty the Snowman kicks off festive season at Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex

Frosty the Snowman (left), Alecia Harms, and Lucy Radolla were creating a melting snowman during the Winterfest event. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Loxley Fuller (4) races Frosty the Snowman back across the rink during a physical literacy event to connect families in the community at the Cariboo Memorial Complex on Dec. 10. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Emmet Jackson,4, (left), Amanda Cullum, with Mountview Strong Start, and Ophelia Arnold, 3, were enjoying the ice time as part of the Winterfest event at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex on Dec. 10. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Oskar Tillotson and his mom Lorena Tillotson were hanging out on the ice while sister Inez Stadey roamed the ice during the Winterfest event at Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex on Dec. 10. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Aria Rose Edwardson was all eyes at the action while in the arms of Candice Fontaine and out visiting Frosty the Snowman during the Winterfest event at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex on Dec. 10. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

‘Tis the season for holiday fun at Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex.

On Dec. 10, School District 27, Strong Start and Ready, Set Learn hosted an event at the Cariboo Memorial Complex Twin Ice Arena.

The daytime event was supported by Pregnancy Outreach, Interior Health, and Cariboo Chilcotin Partners for Literacy and promoted physical literacy by connecting families in the community through skating, crafts, and stories. The event included Frosty the Snowman, who helped young skaters out on the ice.

Over the holidays, rink two at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex will be transformed into a Cariboo Winterland.

From Sunday, Dec. 19 to Saturday, Jan. 2, all public skating including Family, Everyone Welcome and Parent and Tot on Ice will take place in a picturesque winter scene featuring plenty of Christmas trees, holiday lights, all your favourite holiday character blow-ups, decorations and more.

“We had immensely positive feedback last year and we are excited to bring our second annual Cariboo Winterland back that will be even bigger, brighter and better than the first,” said Kaitlyn Atkinson, manager of recreation.

Kicking off the festivities on Sunday, Dec. 19 will be a free Everyone Welcome Skate from 7:15 p.m. to 9 p.m., with free hot chocolate and coffee donated by Tim Hortons.

Family Skates then run each day beginning on Monday, Dec. 20 from 8:30 a.m. until 10 a.m., and again from noon until 2 p.m., until December 24. Everyone Welcome skates are also slated to run from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. and from 7:15 p.m. to 9 p.m. throughout the week.

Jolly Old Saint Nick will be arriving from the North Pole on Wednesday, Dec. 22 to join residents on the ice from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. for a Parent and Tot on Ice Skate with Santa, followed by an Everyone Welcome Skate With Santa from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The following week, from Monday, Dec. 27 until Friday, Dec. 31, Family Skates run from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. and from noon to 2 p.m., while Everyone Welcome Skates go from 5:30 to 7 p.m. and from 7:15 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 29 will also feature a Parent and Tot on Ice Skate from 4 pm to 5:30 p.m., plus a Youth Pizza Party from 7:15 p.m. to 9 p.m. On Wrestling Day, Jan. 2, an Everyone Welcome Skate is planned to wrap up the Cariboo Winterland festivities from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.



ruth.lloyd@wltribune.com

