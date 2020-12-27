FROM OUR ARCHIVES: Snow day

It took five children seven hours go build this impressive snow fort on Eleventh Avenue

It took five children seven hours go build this impressive snow fort on Eleventh Avenue. From left to right are builders Mark Nakada, David Redford, Diane Nakada, Jennifer Williams and Gillian Robbie. According to Mark and David somebody tried to kick down the fort but all they got was a sore toe because ‘it’s all ice.” (Wendy Holm photo, Williams Lake Tribune Archives, circa December 1983).

