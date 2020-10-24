From our Archives: Gone Geese

A photograph from the 1960 edition of the Williams Lake Tribune

Local hunters pose with 198 pounds of goose meat after a 12-day trip to Chilanko Forks. Ken Rife accounted for nine of the 21 birds shot. Left to right: Sid Pigeon, Rife, Bill Margetts, Claude Huston, Geoff Place and Gary Hutchinson. (Williams Lake Tribune archives Nov. 2, 1960)

In a Nov. 2, 1960 article titled Nimrods bag 21 geese in annual Chilcotin trip, the Williams Lake Tribune noted that six local hunters made the most of the unseasonably warm weather and tallied a whopping bag of good-eating Canadian geese.

Travelling in a panel and jeep, and towing another jeep for added horsepower in the event they needed it, the men reached their destination only to discover toast-warm temperatures prevailing.

It was the last week in October 1960 that they made the hunting trip.

Cariboohunting