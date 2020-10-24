Local hunters pose with 198 pounds of goose meat after a 12-day trip to Chilanko Forks. Ken Rife accounted for nine of the 21 birds shot. Left to right: Sid Pigeon, Rife, Bill Margetts, Claude Huston, Geoff Place and Gary Hutchinson. (Williams Lake Tribune archives Nov. 2, 1960)

Local hunters pose with 198 pounds of goose meat after a 12-day trip to Chilanko Forks. Ken Rife accounted for nine of the 21 birds shot. Left to right: Sid Pigeon, Rife, Bill Margetts, Claude Huston, Geoff Place and Gary Hutchinson. (Williams Lake Tribune archives Nov. 2, 1960)

From our Archives: Gone Geese

A photograph from the 1960 edition of the Williams Lake Tribune

In a Nov. 2, 1960 article titled Nimrods bag 21 geese in annual Chilcotin trip, the Williams Lake Tribune noted that six local hunters made the most of the unseasonably warm weather and tallied a whopping bag of good-eating Canadian geese.

Travelling in a panel and jeep, and towing another jeep for added horsepower in the event they needed it, the men reached their destination only to discover toast-warm temperatures prevailing.

It was the last week in October 1960 that they made the hunting trip.

Cariboohunting

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Cow calf moose mural looms large in Williams Lake

Just Posted

It’s General Voting Day in the B.C. Election with the polls open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. (File image)
It’s Election Day in B.C.: Here’s what you need to know to vote

B.C.’s snap election has already broken records for advance voter turnout, mail-in ballots

Local hunters pose with 198 pounds of goose meat after a 12-day trip to Chilanko Forks. Ken Rife accounted for nine of the 21 birds shot. Left to right: Sid Pigeon, Rife, Bill Margetts, Claude Huston, Geoff Place and Gary Hutchinson. (Williams Lake Tribune archives Nov. 2, 1960)
From our Archives: Gone Geese

A photograph from the 1960 edition of the Williams Lake Tribune

Twelve Tsideldel First Nation youth rode to Gwets’ilh (Siwash) earlier this month to bring awareness to the prevention of suicide. They were joined by seven adult riders. (Photo submitted)
Tsideldel First Nation youth ride for suicide awareness, prevention

Pledge made to look after one another

On Friday, Oct. 16, Vivian and Dan Simmons, left, creators of the Save the Cow Moose Sign Project resulting in a new mural, posed for a photograph with some of the funders who made the mural possible including Joe O’Neill and Joanne Cooke, West Fraser Truckers Association, Dariene Andros, Williams Lake and District Credit Union, Mayor Walt Cobb, City of Williams Lake, Kane Fraser, artists Dwayne Davis and Steven Davis-Gosling and City Coun. Scott Nelson. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Cow calf moose mural looms large in Williams Lake

Donations made the mural possible

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
Interior Health reports 18 COVID-19 cases, highest daily count since July

The total of COVID-19 cases in the region is now at 662

B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry gives a daily briefing on COVID-19 cases at an almost empty B.C. Legislature press theatre in Victoria, B.C., on March 25, 2020. (Don Craig/B.C. government)
B.C. sees 223 new COVID-19 cases, now 2,009 active

Two new care home outbreaks in Surrey, Burnaby

BC Liberals Leader Andrew Wilkinson, BC Greens Sonia Furstenau, BC NDP John Horgan (The Canadian Press photos)
British Columbians vote in snap election called during COVID-19 pandemic

At dissolution, the NDP and Liberals were tied with 41 seats in the legislature, while the Greens held two seats

An Elections BC sign directs voters to the advance polling station at the Smithers Curling Club Oct. 15, 2020. (Thom Barker photo)
Platform Points: Each party’s 2020 B.C. election promises

Oct. 24 is Election Day in B.C.

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

White Rock RCMP Staff Sgt. Kale Pauls has released a report on mental health and policing in the city. (File photos)
White Rock’s top cop wants to bill local health authority for lengthy mental-health calls

‘Suggestion’ included in nine-page review calling for ‘robust’ support for healthcare-led response

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A Le Chateau retail store is shown in Montreal on Wednesday July 13, 2016. Le Chateau Inc. says it is seeking court protection from creditors under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act to allow it to liquidate its assets and wind down its operations.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Clothing retailer Le Chateau plans to close its doors, files for CCAA protection

Le Chateau said it intends to remain fully operational as it liquidates its 123 stores

RCMP stock photo (Black Press)
Charges laid against Prince George man, 39, in drug trafficking probe

Tyler Aaron Gelowitz is scheduled to appear in court Nov. 18

Green party Leader Sonia Furstenau arrives to announce her party’s election platform in New Westminster, B.C., on October 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. Green party says it’s raised nearly $835,000 in 38 days

NDP Leader John Horgan is holding his final virtual campaign event

Most Read