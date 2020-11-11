FROM OUR ARCHIVES: For someone fallen

On Remembrance Day Nov. 11, 1960 it was cold and damp with some snow on the ground, reported the Williams Lake Tribune.
In a ceremony wreaths were placed at the War Memorial Hospital cenotaph.
Moving smartly onto the War Memorial Hospital cenotaph area for the wreath-laying ceremonies Remembrance Day on Nov. 11, 1960 is the air cadet band. Fog and mist cut into size of the crowd. (Williams Lake Tribune archives)