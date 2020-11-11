FOR SOMEONE FALLEN — Legion member Bill Kohnke places wreath at War Memorial hospital cairn Rmembrance Day. Sun broke through overcast skies for wreath-placing, an aspect that highlighted an otherwise dreary day weatherwise. (Staff photo) - Williams Lake Tribune, Nov. 16, 1960

FROM OUR ARCHIVES: For someone fallen

Legion member Bill Kohnke places wreath at War Memorial hospital

On Remembrance Day Nov. 11, 1960 it was cold and damp with some snow on the ground, reported the Williams Lake Tribune.

In a ceremony wreaths were placed at the War Memorial Hospital cenotaph.


Moving smartly onto the War Memorial Hospital cenotaph area for the wreath-laying ceremonies Remembrance Day on Nov. 11, 1960 is the air cadet band. Fog and mist cut into size of the crowd. (Williams Lake Tribune archives)

