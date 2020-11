The new bridge across the Fraser River at the Sheep Creek was built in 1960/61

Awaiting connection from the opposite side of the Fraser River is the new bridge on the Fraser River at Sheep Creek. With handrails, the new $1 million bridge will span 912 feet across. Weighing 1,334 tons, it is being installed by Pacific Steel Erectors Limited and replaces the original wooden bridge that was constructed in 1904. (Williams Lake Tribune Archives, Dec. 14, 1960)

In 1960 the new bridge was built to cross the Fraser River at Sheep Creek west of Williams Lake.

Built by Pacific Steel Erectors Limited, the bridge replaced a wooden one at the site that had been constructed in 1904.



