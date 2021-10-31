Frightful fun planned for Halloween night

Longtime Williams Lake resident Lynda Pinette has decorated the outside of her home at Western Avenue and Pigeon for Halloween, complete with giant spiders and skeletons. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Lynda Pinette enjoys all of the holidays, but she admits Halloween is her favourite.

“Especially right now because people need a reason to smile,” she told the Tribune.

Her home at the corner of Western and Pigeon Avenue in Williams Lake is decorated to the nines with skeletons and pumpkins, and even has a giant red spider and spider web dangling down from it. At nighttime her front yard comes alive with the sounds of witches cackling and screaming and the sights of blinking lights and lit pumpkins.

“Our house is the only one on this side of the street, and I wanted to do something so trick or treaters would come to our door,” said Pinette, who has lived in the home for 31 years and raised her four children there. Her 10 grandchildren and about 200 or so neighbourhood trick or treaters have made her home a must-stop on Halloween night in recent years, something which she totally welcomes.

This Halloween the city of Williams Lake is moving forward with the 42nd annual Williams Lake Halloween fireworks show. The bonfire will be lit at 7:15 p.m. at the Stampede Grounds, and the fireworks will start at 7:45 p.m. Tickets are all taken for the bonfire and concession for 100 lucky people to be able to attend the Stampede Grounds in person. The fireworks show is a collaborative event, with many hands making the Halloween evening a safe community activity. The RCMP’s local community policing volunteers assist with security and traffic. Tolko Industries donates the firewood, and the Lions Club provides hot dogs and hot chocolate by donation. The Williams Lake Fire Department sets up the fireworks show and extinguishes the bonfire. Municipal services sets up the bonfire and community services organizes the groups and activities during the evening.

