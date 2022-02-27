FRENCH CONNECTION: Training investments good news for all

As a former reporter and editor at the Tribune, Diana French carries on sharing her ideas through her weekly column. (Photo submitted)

Is this how misinformation gets going? According to the Daily Beast, Fox News contributor Sara Carter has apologized for her false story that a woman protester who was allegedly trampled by a horse in the police action in Ottawa last week died in hospital. The story caught much attention on Facebook. It turns out a women protester died in hospital all right, but from a heart attack, not a horse attack. According to CBC, the horse incident is being investigated. How many still believe the false story?

While the Freedom Convoy participants want an end to all COVID-19 precautions, a new aggressive strain of Omicron has shown up in several countries.

Question. Do B.C. health authorities have an accurate count of COVID cases? I know some people who self-tested because they had COVID symptoms. The tests were positive. They stayed home, followed the rules, but didn’t report to anyone. How could they be counted?

On the brighter side of the news, the province has invested $8.4-million in education and training programs for high-demand jobs as health-care assistants caring for B.C.’s seniors.

Announced last September, the health career access program will expand the number of health care assistants working in long-term care and assisted-living facilities. They will be paid while they work and complete the required coursework. Students currently completing a recognized health care assistant program could also be eligible for help. This is good news. We need all the care aides we can get.

The B.C. government is also committing $136 million to build a new trades and technology centre at the B.C. Institute of Technology. The centre will provide skills and training for 85,000 trade jobs in the next decade. Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Jobs, Economic Recovery and Innovation, calls it a “people, planet, profits” approach to economic development. Sounds good.



