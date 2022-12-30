The 2022 Freezin’ for a Reason Polar Bear Swim in Williams Lake was held virtually but organizers are planning for a return to an in-person event for 2023. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Freezin’ for a Reason – Polar Bear Plunge in works for February in Williams Lake

The event sees participants jump into the cold waters of Williams Lake for charity

A 2023 Freezin’ For A Reason polar bear plunge is in the works for Williams Lake for February.

The all-ages, inclusive event is being planned for around Groundhog Day in February 2023, and is normally a fundraiser for the charity of the swimmer’s choice organized by the Caribruisers Jr. Roller Derby.

Those who braved the plunge in 2022 were only able to participate virtually, which meant for fewer participants, according to organizer Sunny Dyck, but she was glad the tradition was able to carry on despite the pandemic.

“It’s a platform for all groups,” explained Dyck, so groups and individuals can raise money for their favourite charity or nonprofit.

There is a small entrance fee called a “just jump fee” and people can also choose to raise money to keep from having to take the plunge as well, called “Save a polar bear.”

Either way, the goal is for a fun way to help raise money for a variety of causes.

“There is a lot that goes on behind the scenes to make an event like this happen in the community,” acknowledges Dyck, who is working to finalize the details for the event.

“Weather is on our side and we are absolutely hopeful and very much looking forward to seeing our alumni and new jumpers alike,” added Dyck.

She is still looking for volunteers and hoping to gain the support of more local businesses as well with small gift cards or prizes for participants.

Watch for updated information on the Freezin’ For a Reason – Polar Bear Plunge Facebook page.

Read more: PHOTOS: Freezin’ for a Reason lives up to name in lakecity


New Year'sWilliams Lake

