Free snowman skate, crafts and cookie decorating kit for children under 5 Friday, Dec. 10

Winterfest will be at Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex

Looking for something fun to do with your young children Friday morning?

Come out and join in a snowman skate, stories, games, crafts and take home a cookie decorating kit at Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex Friday, Dec. 10.

An event to promote physical literacy, School District 27, StrongStart and Ready, Set, Learn along with support from Pregnancy Outreach and Cariboo Chilcotin Partners for Literacy are hosting the event, called Winterfest, at the rink in Williams Lake Dec. 10, 2021.

Families with children up to five years old are welcome to join for this free event from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

A grab and go option for families unable to attend the event will also be available.

Loaner skates will be available. Vaccine passports are required at the rink.

