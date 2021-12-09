Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex in Williams Lake. (Tribune file photo)

Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex in Williams Lake. (Tribune file photo)

Free snowman skate, crafts and cookie decorating kit for children under 5 Friday, Dec. 10

Winterfest will be at Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex

Looking for something fun to do with your young children Friday morning?

Come out and join in a snowman skate, stories, games, crafts and take home a cookie decorating kit at Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex Friday, Dec. 10.

An event to promote physical literacy, School District 27, StrongStart and Ready, Set, Learn along with support from Pregnancy Outreach and Cariboo Chilcotin Partners for Literacy are hosting the event, called Winterfest, at the rink in Williams Lake Dec. 10, 2021.

Families with children up to five years old are welcome to join for this free event from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

A grab and go option for families unable to attend the event will also be available.

Loaner skates will be available. Vaccine passports are required at the rink.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
OUR HOMETOWN: A passion for advocacy

Just Posted

Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex in Williams Lake. (Tribune file photo)
Free snowman skate, crafts and cookie decorating kit for children under 5 Friday, Dec. 10

The first turbines landed in Prince Rupert on Dec. 2, 2020. The wide load created traffic advisories and road closures along highway 16 during the week of Jan. to 14. (Photo: Jake Wray/Black Press)
Overnight delays on Highway 16 between Prince Rupert and Terrace

A injection kit is seen inside the newly opened Fraser Health supervised consumption site is pictured in Surrey, B.C., Tuesday, June 6, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Record number of toxic drug deaths in B.C. Interior this year: coroners service

The BC Highway Patrol, a division of the RCMP, is continuing to investigate a fatal collision on Highway 97 just north of Hixon which occurred in the early hours of Wednesday, Dec. 8. (File Photo)
BC Highway Patrol seek dash cam footage in fatal hit and run just north of Hixon