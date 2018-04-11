Freaky Friday Feline Festival this Friday

Tara Sprickerhoff photo Donny is just one of the many felines that will be available for adoption at the Williams Lake SPCA on Friday for half the cost. The Freaky Friday Feline Friday is sure to be a fun event for animal and cuddly critter lovers.

If you’re anything like this reporter and you have a hard time walking past any cat without saying “hi,” or perhaps, more accurately, chasing after the frisky felines, then the SPCA is hosting an event this Friday that should appeal to you.

The Freaky Friday Feline Festival is running at the Williams Lake SPCA from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, April 13.

In an effort to promote adoption of older cats, the SPCA’s open house encourages you to come out and meet the cats they have, and perhaps take one back to a forever home.

“We have so many cats that come through here, and we want people to see that cats make good pets — not just kittens,” said Krista Hill, an animal care attendant at the SPCA.

They’ll have treats on hand (not just for animals), prizes and games, a silent auction, and cat adoption packages.

Cats older than six months will be half off their adoption fees (normally it’s $152 to adopt an older cat, the event will see the felines at $76).

Even if you’re not interested in taking an animal home, the SPCA is hoping you’ll come out and just visit.

“We encourage anyone to come up, if you want to pet the cats, pet the bunnies, and we have a couple of dogs here too that could be visited with,” said Hill.

The Williams Lake SPCA sees quite a few cats come through their doors, said Hill.

“We’re pretty full. We are one of the highest intakes for dogs and cats in the province.”

She hopes the fun event will raise awareness about how they work and what kind of animals they have at the centre.

She’s also hoping to see some of the older cats find a home.

“They are set in their ways more and you know what you are getting, verses a kitten who might be destroying things you don’t want them to destroy,” she said.

“They are great pets, they are more laid back, and easier to deal with. If you are going to get a kitten you have to know what you are getting into.”