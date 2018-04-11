Tara Sprickerhoff photo Donny is just one of the many felines that will be available for adoption at the Williams Lake SPCA on Friday for half the cost. The Freaky Friday Feline Friday is sure to be a fun event for animal and cuddly critter lovers.

Freaky Friday Feline Festival this Friday

SPCA hosting a fun open house day, with cats half priced

If you’re anything like this reporter and you have a hard time walking past any cat without saying “hi,” or perhaps, more accurately, chasing after the frisky felines, then the SPCA is hosting an event this Friday that should appeal to you.

The Freaky Friday Feline Festival is running at the Williams Lake SPCA from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, April 13.

In an effort to promote adoption of older cats, the SPCA’s open house encourages you to come out and meet the cats they have, and perhaps take one back to a forever home.

“We have so many cats that come through here, and we want people to see that cats make good pets — not just kittens,” said Krista Hill, an animal care attendant at the SPCA.

They’ll have treats on hand (not just for animals), prizes and games, a silent auction, and cat adoption packages.

Cats older than six months will be half off their adoption fees (normally it’s $152 to adopt an older cat, the event will see the felines at $76).

Even if you’re not interested in taking an animal home, the SPCA is hoping you’ll come out and just visit.

“We encourage anyone to come up, if you want to pet the cats, pet the bunnies, and we have a couple of dogs here too that could be visited with,” said Hill.

The Williams Lake SPCA sees quite a few cats come through their doors, said Hill.

“We’re pretty full. We are one of the highest intakes for dogs and cats in the province.”

She hopes the fun event will raise awareness about how they work and what kind of animals they have at the centre.

She’s also hoping to see some of the older cats find a home.

“They are set in their ways more and you know what you are getting, verses a kitten who might be destroying things you don’t want them to destroy,” she said.

“They are great pets, they are more laid back, and easier to deal with. If you are going to get a kitten you have to know what you are getting into.”

Previous story
Light ripples through Station House Gallery

Just Posted

Category 3 fires to be banned in Cariboo Fire Centre starting April 23

Risk of ‘holdover’ fires prompts ban

Angie Delainey secures seat as CRD Area E director

Newcomer expected to be sworn in next week

Williams Lake Indian Band celebrates specific claims victory

The Elizabeth Grouse gymnasium was the scene of a huge celebration

Seniors treated to Easter luncheon

Salvation Army hosts more than 40 seniors for lunch on Saturday

Support for Humboldt Broncos continues in Williams Lake

Families, businesses and students in the lakecity do what they can to help bus crash victims

VIDEO: Messages to Humboldt, from Williams Lake

Students and staff at Lake City secondary give their support to the community of Humboldt

B.C. sees spike in new organ donors after Humboldt tragedy

People appear to be inspired by the Broncos’ Logan Boulet, whose organs will save six people’s lives

Laketown Rock fest returns with Colin James, Big Wreck, Collective Soul

Second annual event in Cowichan Valley set for the second weekend of summer

Tom Cochrane reworks lyrics to honour Humboldt Broncos

Tom Cochrane reworks “Big League” lyrics to honour Humboldt Broncos

CEO Zuckerberg apologizes for Facebook’s privacy failures

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is testifying before a joint hearing of the Commerce and Judiciary Committees

Horgan calls Alberta’s move to raise gas prices in B.C. ‘provocative’

Premier John Horgan says he’s concerned and surprised about Alberta’s latest move in an escalating pipeline feud

‘It’s past a nightmare:’ Father of Humboldt crash survivor recalls carnage

A bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos hockey team crashed into a truck en route to Nipawin for a game Friday night killing 15

Seventh murder charge laid against alleged Toronto serial killer

Bruce McArthur now charged with seven counts of first-degree murder

Extreme winds knock down trees, a shed and a power line on the North Coast

Wind warning in effect on North Coast B.C. with gusts up to 90 km/hour

Most Read

  • Light ripples through Station House Gallery

    Light reflects from water, pools across landscapes, and speckles the grass under…

  • Freaky Friday Feline Festival this Friday

    SPCA hosting a fun open house day, with cats half priced