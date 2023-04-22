Foundry Cariboo Chilcotin receives $40,000 donation from Windsor Plywood Williams Lake

Foundry Cariboo Chilcotin, from left, receives a donation from Daryle and Tina Halfnights of Windsor Plywood in Williams Lake. (Photo submitted)

Foundry Cariboo Chilcotin received a donation from the Windsor foundation of $40,000 on April 5, 2023.

The Foundry Cariboo Chilcotin is a youth support center that services Williams Lake and surrounding communities.

Foundry being a play on the word “found” provides a safe space for youth and families to seek support.

From drop-in physician, counselling and peer and family support to a variety of groups like Gender Support for Caregivers, , Strong through the Storm, Queer Café, Bannock making and more.

The donation was organized and coordinated by Williams Lakes’ very own Windsor Plywood owners Daryle and Tina Halfnights.

Windsor Plywood has been in business since 1969 providing 40-plus years of excellent service. The Windsor Foundation was created by Windsor Plywood founders, Fran and Randle Jones in 2008.

